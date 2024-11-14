Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar, Nov. 14, 2024

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information.

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder.

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Children’s Movie, 4 p.m. (Ages 6+) Library. Come enjoy a film about a cat who hates Mondays and loves lasagna. Popcorn provided. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Tot Play Group, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. (Ages 0-4) Community Center. Free, no registration required. Parent or guardian must stay.

Silent Book Club, 3 p.m. (Ages 9+) Bring your book to the library multi-purpose room, enjoy snacks and silent reading for 45 minutes, followed by 15 minutes of socializing. Visit silibrary.org to register.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Library Escape Room, 3 p.m. (Ages 6+) Work with a team of friends to solve puzzles and win the prize. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (Ages 0-4) No registration required.

Magic the Gathering Day, 3 p.m. (Ages 8+) Bring your own deck to the library or borrow one there. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20

November Seedlings, 3 p.m. (Ages 3-6) Thankful Nature. At Mashomack. Story and a craft. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Dungeons and Dragons, 3 p.m. (Ages 9-11) Library. If you need to make a character please see Sara at least a day in advance. Visit silibrary.org to register.

ADULT PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Reporter Community Forum, 5:30 – 7 p.m. Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Commercial Fishing on Shelter Island: Bringing Back a Traditional Enterprise. Moderator: Charity Robey. Panelists: Bert Waife, Sawyer Clark, Tara McClintock, Armond Joseph. Free, open to the public.

Virtual Author Series, 7 p.m. Javier Zamora. Live interactive session, audience can pose questions to the author. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Mashomack Fall Colors Painting Workshop, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. Barbara Thomas, local nature artist, will guide painters. Advance registration is required. Call 631-749-4219 or email [email protected]

Sylvester Manor Behind the Scenes Tour, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Free. Register at sylvestermanor.org

Elderberry Syrup Presentation, at the History Center has been postponed.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Basically Baroque Concert, 3 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church. Admission is free, donations accepted. Reception after the concert in Fellowship Hall with the musicians, celebrating the ensemble’s 30th anniversary.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18

CAST Food Van, 3-6 p.m. 61 Cobbetts Lane.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Sylvester Manor Behind the Scenes Tour, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Free. Register at sylvestermanor.org

Cookbook Club, 5-6 p.m. Strictly Sides … just add turkey. This library club will meet at the Presbyterian Church. Bring your favorite Thanksgiving side dishes and a copy of your recipe. Register at the Library Circulation Desk.

Comedy Film Screening , 7 p.m. School auditorium. “Frieda’s Got the Spirit,” by Peter Waldner, starring Leah Friedman and an all-Shelter Island cast. Free, with donations to the Shelter Island Senior Citizens Foundation welcome.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Virtual Author Series, 7 p.m. Mina Susan Power. Live interactive session, audience can pose questions to the author. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Friday Night Dialogues, 7 p.m. Fire in the Woods. Cody-Marie Miller will speak at the Mashomack Education Building on the use of prescribed fire to manage lands and prevent wildfires. Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Thursday, Nov. 14

Community Housing Board,

7 - 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 18

Community Preservation Fund

Advisory Board, 8:30- 9:30 a.m.

Recreation Commission,

12:30 - 1:30 p.m.

Water Advisory Committee, 2 - 3 p.m.

Waterways Management

Advisory Council, 5 - 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Town Board Work Session, 1- 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

ZBA Hearing, 7:30 - 9 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Green Options Committee, 9 - 10 a.m.