Shelter Island Voices on Father’s Day 2026

What is the most important lesson your father taught you and what memory of your father still makes you smile?

PETER WALDNER

My father never stopped learning, growing, and embracing new ideas and approached each day with enthusiasm. He taught me to always be honest and do the right thing, no matter what, and a life well-lived means continuing to learn from the world around you.

TERESA KILB RUTLEDGE

As children, we couldn’t go to the beach until the tomatoes were picked and the garden chores were finished. Those long mornings taught me that hard work pays you back in many ways — through friendships, community, and the life you build.

JEFFREY TABUZO

My father taught me the importance of kindness, and I hope that’s one of the lessons my daughter carries with her throughout her life. Every day brings something new to learn as a parent.

ANGELA LOPEZ

Work hard and keep trying to reach my goals. One thing that always makes me smile is the little mark on my father’s face. He got it during a childhood adventure chasing after what he still says was the best mango he ever tasted. Every time he tells the story, it makes me smile.