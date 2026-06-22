Weather and emotions shine through as crowds thrilled at Island’s 10K

The runners are off with the gun at the start of the 47th annual 10K in the Center on Saturday, June 20. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The forecast for early morning weather for Shelter Island’s 10K Run/5K Run/Walk on Saturday was for heavy winds that would hinder any chance of breaking records in the Island’s greatest annual sporting event.

But shortly before race time at 5:30 p.m., Chris Carey reported humidity was low and winds would be at runners’ backs moving them along the course rapidly. That would bode well for elite runners, Mr. Carey said. Optimism is always in overdrive leading up to the 10K, and although no records fell, it was a supremely successful event.

Happy start, happy day. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The official voice of the Shelter Island 10K, Dr. Frank Adipietro, told the crowd gathered near the starting line that he and Mr. Carey had run a 10K that morning — 5K each for a total of 10 kilometers, he admitted.

Cliff Clark, an Island legend in the sport of running, spoke about his cousin, Skip Tuttle, to whom this year’s event was dedicated. For years, Mr. Tuttle volunteered with the team of residents who organized the event under the direction of Mary Ellen Adipietro, who has led the team for 27 years following Mr. Clark’s tenure in that role for 20 years.

Dr. Frank, as he is affectionately known on the Island, praised his wife for the “amazing effort” to put the event together.

Thumbs up for the Shelter Island Highway Department employees who did an outstanding job preparing the roads for the 10K. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Following the Pledge of Alliance led by this year’s High School Class Salutatorian Madison Sobejana and the National Anthem sung by Lenore Berner, the runners were reminded of that last mile of the course before they would enter Fiske Field on the way to the finish line. That’s Joey’s Mile, festooned with 7,057 small American flags in memory of 1st Lt. Joseph Theinert, who sacrificed his life on June 4, 2010, protecting his troops in Afghanistan.

The initial race signal sent wheelchair athlete Bill Lehr across the start line followed by the 10K runners and 20 minutes later, the 5K participants, including a number of parents pushing strollers and folks walking dogs along the course. Throngs of people lined the course cheering on racers.

Typical of remarks that came from those supporters was Reggie Johnson who had moved back to the Island from North Carolina to work as food service manager at Quinipet Camp and Retreat Center. The 10K was among the events he missed when living off-Island and he said he was there to support friends in the spirit that is “so special” on the Island.

A salute from The Finest. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Weather predictions aside, just as the runners began the race, a hot sun burst through, with only an occasional gust of wind.

Nonetheless, the race went smoothly without a hitch to the satisfaction of participants and their supporters who lined Route 114 at the start and were cheered on as they crossed the finish line on Fiske Field. EMTs stood just beyond the line with bags of ice to help participants cool down.

“I’m ready to rock,” Shelter Island’s own wheelchair athlete Bill Lehr announced at the start of the race. “I can’t wait to get going.” He has participated in the race 28 times. Bill (“Boston Billy”) Rodgers, a former Olympian and four-time winner of both the New York City and Boston marathons, is still a runner at 78. This year he participated in the 5K, coming in at 31.10:88.

He was cheered on by Jack Fultz, who 50 years ago won the Boston Marathon, representing Georgetown University. The Boston Marathon back then became known as the “Run for the Hoses” he remembered, since temperatures soared that day to 96 degrees. The only relief came from hoses held by those cheering on the racers, spraying them down with cool water from their garden hoses.

Mr. Fultz estimates he ran 27 miles that day, having to veer off course to access cool water. He remained a long-time runner until hip and knee injuries sidelined him. Bicycling has replaced his initial love of running. Despite his inability to continue running, Mr. Fultz continues to this day to coach runners, a role he assumed with the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge at the Boston Marathon, benefiting the Claudia Adams Barr Program in Innovative Basic Cancer Research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

He was present Saturday through his friendship with Mr. Rodgers along with his meeting years earlier with Mr. Clark, who told him about the beauty of the Island. And on another beautiful midsummer Shelter Island day, the visitor, along with everyone else, was clearly not disappointed.