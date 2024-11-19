Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Nov. 19, 2024

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENTS

A deer ran into Bowditch Road on Nov. 8, striking a vehicle driven by Jonathan Rivera. Damage exceeded $1,000.

On Nov. 8, Jason John Short reported his vehicle was turning around in a driveway on Shore Road when his vehicle, a Mercedes van leased to FedEx, became stuck in a retaining wall on property owned by Robert Brusilow. No damage to the property or the vehicle was reported and the van was towed away from the wall.

A deer ran into North Midway Road on Nov. 9, striking a vehicle driven by Jackie Brewer. The front quarter panel and headlamp assembly were damaged.

OTHER REPORTS

Radar enforcement was conducted in the Center on Nov. 8, and distracted driving enforcement in the Center on Nov. 11, with no violations observed.

Officers interviewed a person Nov. 8 at a relative’s request; no problems were observed.

Officers investigated a report of a tree branch on a Dering Harbor road Nov. 8; the report was deemed unfounded. Police investigated a suspicious vehicle reported seen on a ring camera in Hay Beach on that date and saw no activity; the caller was advised the car was probably turning around in the driveway.

A downed wire in the Center was noted on the 9th and Optimum notified.

On Nov. 12, the New York State Commissioner of Corrections reviewed Police Department policy and inspected the detention facility.

An attempted fraud was reported on Nov. 14; a caller had pretended to have kidnapped the person’s daughter and demanded ransom.

Police were asked to advise a complainant’s neighbor to stay off that person’s property on the 12th.

A confidential investigation into a possible illegal weapon was opened on Nov. 13.

A report of a speeding car on North Ferry Road on Nov. 14 was followed up but no such vehicle was observed.

In other reports: Police conducted well-being checks; attended the opioid presentation at the school; completed intoxilyzer recertification training; and assisted with North Ferry traffic.

MARINE INCIDENT

A bay constable secured a vessel broken loose from its mooring on Nov. 9 in Montclair. The vessel’s anchor was deployed and the owner notified.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

A dog reported at large in the Center on Nov. 9 was observed by the Animal Control Officer (ACO) on the owner’s property. The ACO assisted with the search for two dogs in Menantic on Nov. 10. An injured raccoon reported in Silver Beach on the 11th could not be located. A banded pigeon was found in West Neck on the 11th; the ACO contacted the owner.

A deer caught in a fence in Hay Beach on Nov. 12 was dispatched. A Canadian goose reported unable to fly in the Center on Nov. 13 was found to be healthy. A squirrel reportedly looking unhealthy in Silver Beach that day could not be captured.

ALARMS

On Nov. 9 a burglar alarm was activated at a Center location. An employee reported it was a malfunction and said the owner would contact the alarm company. Police and Fire departments responded to a smoke alarm at Léon 1909 restaurant on Nov. 10. Chief Beckwith affirmed there was no emergency.

A carbon monoxide alarm was activated at a Silver Beach residence on the 10th. Low levels of CO were found and attributed to a faulty water heater; the Shelter Island Fire Department ventilated the residence. The water heater was turned off and the caretaker notified.

A front door alarm activation in Hay Beach on Nov. 12 was reported to be due to a problem with the keypad.

A residential alarm in Menantic on the 14th was investigated; there was no emergency. A carbon monoxide alarm in West Neck was investigated on the 14th.

Fire Chief Pelletier was on the scene and confirmed there was no emergency; readings were normal and the alarm was malfunctioning.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to a case on Nov. 8 and transported one patient to Southampton Hospital. Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on Nov. 12 and 14 and transported two patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital.