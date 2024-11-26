Adam Bundy photography exhibition at Chequit

A Shelter Island bayman at work one early morning. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Adam Bundy’s latest photography exhibit will be at The Chequit and will open with a reception on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Adam’s show and The Chequit’s tree lighting will coincide on the same day and time.

Adam’s current work features the Clark’s Scallop boats for the 2023 season. He has always been intrigued with the scallop boats out on the water and wanted to capture the sheer beauty of the early morning hours.

The remaining photographs of the show capture the striking, atmospheric beauty of Shelter Island.