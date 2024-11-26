Daily Update: Diving into a plan for a Shelter Island swimming pool
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, November 26.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Diving into a plan for a Shelter Island swimming pool: School property eyed for multi-use project
SUFFOLK TIMES
Deer strikes spike as days get shorter
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Town approves final 2025 budget
Aquebogue man to serve 10 years for plotting NYC synagogue attack
NORTHFORKER
Beleaf Calverton, the North Fork’s first recreational cannabis dispenary, is now open
SOUTHFORKER
Stirring up the community, one cup of coffee at a time at Jack’s
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.