Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Nov. 27, 2024

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

*Senior Bus Trip to Smith Haven Mall and Trader Joe’s: Thursday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To sign up, call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Tot Play Group, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. (Ages 0-4) Community Center. Free, no registration required. Parent or guardian must stay.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (Ages 0-4) No registration required.

Magic the Gathering Day, 3 p.m. (Ages 8+) Library. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4

Slime Time at the Library, 4 p.m. (Ages 6+) Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5

Dungeons and Dragons, Session A, 3 p.m. Session C, 5 p.m. (Ages 9-11) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

ADULT PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28

Community Thanksgiving Dinner, 1 p.m. Center Firehouse. All welcome. Call 631-749-1059 for rides or meal deliveries. Sponsored by Lions, Fire Dept., Our Lady of the Isle and Senior Foundation.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Turkey Plunge, Crescent Beach, 11 a.m. To benefit Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library. $25 advance registration at library or at silibrary.org or $30 registration fee on the day of the plunge. Rain, snow or shine.

Lighting The Chequit, 3-6 p.m. Holiday Market, visit from Santa, festive cocktails and hot drinks.

Tree Lighting, Rams Head Inn, 4:45 p.m. Winterfest activities all day. Refreshments available for purchase.

Friends of Music Concert, Rams Head Inn, 5 p.m. For reservations email [email protected]

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1

Rams Head Inn, Dick Behrke Trio with John Ludlum, 5-8 p.m.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 2

CAST Food Van, 3-6 p.m. 61 Cobbetts Lane.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3

Chamber of Commerce Tree Lighting, 5 p.m. Police Headquarters, cookies and cocoa at Community Center afterward.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4

Virtual Author Talk, 2 p.m. Dr. Jeffrey Post presented by the Library for a live interactive session including Q&A. Register at silibrary.org

When to Visit the ER, 5 p.m. Library. Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services and Dr. Christopher Edelstein will explain the functions of an ER and how to know if it’s appropriate to go for emergency care. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6

Author Talk, 7 p.m. David Browne will discuss his new book, Talkin’ Greenwich Village, about the music scene that gave us everyone from Billie Holiday to Bob Dylan, Judy Collins and more. Zoom. Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

MONDAY, DEC. 2

Board of Ethics, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 3

Town Board Work Session, 1-3 p.m.

CAC, 7-9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4

ZBA Work Session, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 5

WQIAB, 6-7 p.m.