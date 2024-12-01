Breaking news: 200-plus people run screaming into the bay

The 15th annual Turkey Plunge got off to a raucous start at Crescent Beach on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Crescent Beach, Saturday, 10:30 a.m., Nov. 30, 2024.

Air temperature — 38 degrees.

West wind — 14 mph.

Wind chill value — 28 degrees.

Water temperature of Peconic Bay — 50 degrees.

And still they came. Some in eccentric dress, all shrieking, howling, laughing as they ran into the water.

The Turkey Plunge (Freezin’ for a Reason, Splash for Cash, etc.) joyfully returned the Saturday after Thanksgiving, as it has for the 15th year, an annual Island ritual that continues the holiday weekend with a festival of shouting, screaming crowds of philanthropists/thrill-seekers — lunatics?

Sponsored by the Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library, those registered contributed to funds for the library, and the sale of distinctive T-shirts and caps, designed by Peter Waldner, added to the good cause.

According to Lisa Richland, treasurer of the Friends of the Library, initial figures from this year’s Plunge show 200 plungers registered, but there could have been many more who just showed up and caught the madness-of-crowds infection and followed the pack into the water.

“We raised $7,511 from individual donors and $6,725 from our sponsors,” Ms. Richland reported. T-shirts and chili sales added another $575. These numbers may increase.”

Before the great event, people gathered in the parking lot of the Sunset Beach Hotel across from the bay, where Friends of the Library registered participants, and donuts, hot chocolate, coffee and chili were served.

Mona Lisa in her elaborate frame was wandering around. But on closer inspection it was Heather Brownlie. A sure give away was her dazzling smile, far from Mona’s enigmatic expression.

Is that …? Yes, it’s Heather Brownlie. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Ms. Brownlie is always one of the most imaginative plungers, choosing her get-up carefully. Last year she looked stunning as a peacock.

What’s the trick of running into a body of water in November, she was asked. The frigid bay was not a problem, she said. “Not getting trampled, that’s the trick. But anything for the library.”

Costumes are encouraged (well, most plungers don’t need much encouragement to dress up) and groups and families take to the icy waters with themed fashion statements.

The Fribourg family was a pirate crew, with dad Nick and mom Alex leading a merry crew of Teddy, 9, Charlie, 7, and John, 3, who tended to wander into and out of the frames of those trying to capture the buccaneers.

The Fribourg family. From left, Alex, Nick, Teddy, and Charlie out front. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Why pirates? Mr. Fribourg was asked. He gave the perfect response, wielding his cutlass for emphasis, “Why not?”

Matt and Alicin Williamson were disguised as Buddy the Elf and Elfette. They were veterans of the plunge, setting their wild side free for at least 10 Novembers. Is there any mental preparation that goes into plunging. “The key, “Mr. Williamson said with a smile, “is not to mind it.” He was looking forward to hot cider after he emerged from the ice bath.

Matt and Alicin Williamson. (Credit; Ambrose Clancy)

Susan Badertscher’s method of overcoming the physical shock is, “Screaming as loud as you can.” She was brilliantly costumed as the ferries.

Susan Badertscher had one of the most ingenious costumes. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Members of several organization plunged together, including a Sylvester Manor group, all carrying and waving vegetables, the products of the late fall harvest of the Manor Educational Farm.

Peter Vielbig was part of the group. Mr. Vielbig’s former wife Gail, who passed away in 2014, is the inspiration for The Plunge. The Vielbig’s granddaughter, Charlotte, came up with the idea in 2009. At a previous event, Mr. Vielbig said, “Gail was the midwife who brought the idea to life,” noting that Gail took Charlotte’s idea to the Friends of the Library.

The proud grandfather was wearing a Duke University jacket in honor of Charlotte who is a graduate student at Duke.

The time had come. There was no excuse. The crowd moved across the road to the cold, bright sand of the beach. People stripped off layers of clothes to swimsuits, others were putting on more clothes. And then, a sound that in other circumstances would be alarming, but on Crescent Beach every Saturday after Thanksgiving produces nothing but smiles and laughter as shouts and screams of joy rolled on a wave following the crowd dashing into the water.

Most stayed in for just a minute or less, but some stayed, splashing each other, and still hooting with pleasure.

Roger Smiricoff of Connecticut staggered out of the bay, holding the hand of his 11-year-old daughter Stephanie, who was shivering, but still smiling. They were visiting friends on the Island for the weekend. Asked about the plunge, Stephanie looked at the questioner as if he was a poor soul to ask something so obvious. “Like, you know — cold,” she said. “Really cold.”

“It was your idea, right, Steffie?” Mr. Smiricoff said, rubbing a large towel over his daughter and himself.

“Yes,” she said proudly.

Here are some more photos of the day by Adam Bundy.