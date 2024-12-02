Shelter Islander named one of County’s Veterans of the Year

Shelter Island American Legion Post Commander Michael “Zack” Mundy, a Marine Corps veteran, was named Veteran of the Year for Suffolk County’s District 1 at a ceremony on Nov. 26 in Hauppauge. With him was his wife, Shelby, left, and Legislator Catherine Stark, who presented the County Proclamation honoring Mr. Mundy. (Courtesy Photo)

Michael “Zack” Mundy, a Marine Corps veteran and commander of Shelter Island’s American Legion Mitchel Post 281, has been named a Suffolk County Veteran of the Year.

Mr. Mundy received his honor from Suffolk County Legislator Catherine Stark, who represents District 1 in the Legislature, which includes Shelter Island. Ms. Stark presented a County proclamation to Mr. Mundy at the Nov. 26 General Meeting of the Legislature at the William H. Rogers Legislative Building in Hauppauge.

Mr. Mundy was one of 18 Veterans of the Year, representing the 18 districts of the County Legislature.

“Today’s recognition of our veterans is the least we can do for their vital role in protecting our freedom and liberty,” said Presiding Officer Kevin J. McCaffrey. “My colleagues and I are proud to celebrate the inspiring commitment of these men and women who have significantly contributed to their communities and our nation. By publicly commemorating their achievements, Suffolk County reaffirms its gratitude and respect for those who have served in the Armed Forces, ensuring that their stories and sacrifices remain a lasting part of our County’s and our nation’s legacy.”

Suffolk County is home to the largest population of veterans in New York State and has one of the largest veterans’ populations of any county in the United States.

Born and raised on the Island, Mr. Mundy, who comes from a military family, served in Afghanistan as a 20-year-old member of the Third Battalion, Third Marines, from October 2011 to June 2012.

Mr. Mundy enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2010, during his senior year of high school. In August of that year, he left for boot camp at Parris Island, N.C.

He completed training at The School of Infantry at Camp Geiger, North Carolina, and then was stationed to Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, before deploying to Garmsir, Afghanistan. In 2014, he left the Marine Corps with the rank of Lance Corporal.

Mr. Mundy and his wife Shelby are raising two children on the Island, Maverick and Oakley. As the Island’s American Legion Post’s commander, he also serves on the board of Strongpoint Theinert Ranch, a veteran retreat and nonprofit named for 1st Lieutenant Joseph Theinert, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2010.

Mr. Mundy told the Reporter that when he received news of the award, “I was honored, of course, and excited, I didn’t think it would happen.”

But then, he added, “I went back and forth about accepting it.”

He explained his reluctance. “I’m not looking for praise, I’m just doing what I can for veterans, which I care deeply about,” he said. “And I’m not looking for recognition. But then Shelby talked to me and said it would be good for the Legion to accept.”

Mr. Mundy was happy for his wife’s counsel, and enjoyed the day. By being present to accept the award, he said, it can hopefully bring awareness to the Island’s Legion, and veterans everywhere.