Historical Society to host Holiday Market

The Hstorical Society will hold next weekend’s Holiday Market (Credit: Reporter File photo)

The Shelter Island Historical Society will host a Holiday Market on Saturday, Dec. 14 on its grounds at 16 South Ferry Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be plenty of foods available to sustain shoppers intent on finding the perfect gift. Fyr & Salt, which operates the Café at 8 Hands Farm in Cutchogue, will have a trailer with refreshments for sale.

The Farmers Market vendors, which were so popular at the History Center during the summer, will be back with favorites for holiday menu planning and gift giving.

Music will be provided by Lisa, Tom and Jed.

A special Bake Sale will be provided by the 11th graders from Shelter Island School.

Inside the Havens House, Sara Garcia from the Library will conduct Story Time and help children with festive crafts, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Also, in the Havens House store, you can find the perfect Shelter Island-themed gift, from calendars to works by local artisans, and special cards and wrapping papers as well.

In case of inclement weather, the Market will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15.