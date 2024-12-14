Shelter Island Letters to the Editor: Dec. 12, 2024

Another worthy charity

To the Editor:

I am a core volunteer at the nonprofit North Fork Parish Outreach located in Greenport at the corner of Route 25 and 6th Street, which has been serving the homeless, the marginalized and the poor on the North Fork and Shelter Island since 1991. It is a non-denominational organization that operates quietly but with great impact.

For example, last month, we provided a Thanksgiving meal for 216 people, and additional food from our Pantry for 401 seniors, adults and children. We annually outfit local students in need with school supplies and children with holiday presents. We sustain the poor with rent, utilities and basic living needs assistance, all through donations from the community groups and individuals who value our concern for our neediest neighbors who struggle daily to put food on the table and keep a roof over the family heads.

Your listing of numerous East End nonprofit charities in the Shelter Island Reporter is such a wonderful idea! I notice you noted CAST (with whom we sometimes partner) in the current issue. Would you kindly include our nonprofit the next time you run such a feature? Many thanks!

Wishing you continued success and satisfaction in all you endeavor and a wonder-filled holiday season,

CATHERINE HARPER

North Fork Parish

Outreach volunteer

Artist offers

externships

To the Editor:

Externships — Sounds like a great program launched by James Theinert for kids looking for work after graduation. I surely hope it extends to female students too, but either way I’m offering to talk to the students about the business of Art and Design anytime and/or inviting them to my studio.

Roz dimon

Shelter Island

James Theinert’s Note: The vast majority of our programs have had both male and female students, but some have been all male, and multiple times last year we had programs that were all female.

Sincere thanks

To the Editor:

To my dearest Shelter Island community, I want to thank you for the love, thoughts and prayers that helped me through my severe illness. Your love has helped me to adapt, adjust, and overcome my situation with intense positive motivation for physical therapy and other needs.

I’ve been home now for a little over two weeks and I’m getting better and better each day. I’ve been venturing out and each person that I’ve come into contact with has given me a wonderful response — saying how happy they are to see me back home on Shelter Island.

To the Shelter Island Police Department, and the Shelter Island Ambulance, thank you for always being there at a moment’s notice whenever I needed you, especially when my wife was ill. Thank you to Father Peter for holding a Mass for my recovery. I can personally tell you that all of it helped.

Thank you all and best wishes for all your families and friends during this holiday season.

I will be back at the Eccentric Bagel and on The Shelter Island Golf Course playing golf before you know it!

Bennett karnis

Shelter Island