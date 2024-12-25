Christmas visitors

A season of joy, offerings, and peace. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Christmas Day, 2024, will be bright and chilly on Shelter Island.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), it will be sunny all day with a high temperature of 35 degrees.

A north wind of about 7 mph will make it feel more like 25 degrees.

Christmas night will be clear, according to the NWS, with a low around 26 degrees and the winds staying light and out of the north.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all our readers and advertisers, from all of us here at the Reporter.