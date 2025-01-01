Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Virginia Gillooley

Virginia Gillooley, of Shelter Island, died on Dec. 28, 2024. She was born on April 6, 1943.

A funeral service will be held at Our Lady Of the Isle Church on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 at 10:30 a.m.

A fuller profile of Virginia’s life will appear in next week’s Reporter.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to the Shelter Island Public Library, PO Box 216, Shelter Island, NY 11964; shelterislandpubliclibrary.org, or Kent Animal Shelter, 2259 River Road, Calverton, NY 11933 or kentanimalshelter.com