Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Macintosh, Morgan

Richard Stewart Macintosh

Richard Stewart Macintosh was born January 13, 1934 and passed away on July 5, 2026. Raised in Upper Montclair, N.J., he graduated from College High School (at Montclair State College) followed by the Stevens Institute of Technology, with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1956.

Rich served as first lieutenant in the United States Air Force at Hanscom Base where he met and married Massachusetts native, Catherine. Together, they raised three children in the borough of Glen Ridge, N.J. Rich worked as a commodities broker, beginning his career on Wall Street.

He was an avid sailor and skier, and loved the years tinkering on his sailboat in Sea Bright, N.J. He took joy in playing with the many family dogs that were adored by his children and grandchildren. Eventually, Rich and Cathy retired to Shelter Island, where Rich played bridge, croquet, and served as an Elder of the First Presbyterian Church.

They shared ten wonderful years with family on Shelter Island before re-locating to Vero Beach, Florida. Rich was known for his gentle manner, easy laugh, and keen intelligence.

He was a loving father, husband, and friend. He will be greatly missed by Cathy, his wife of sixty-six years; his three children: Heather Newman, Randy Macintosh, and Colin Macintosh; Jon Newman, Heather’s husband; Michele Macintosh, Colin’s wife; and four grandchildren: Matthew Newman, Julia Newman, Finn Macintosh, and Cal Macintosh.

Robert Louis Morgan

Robert Louis Morgan was born on July 10, 1945 in Kenilworth, N.J. to Fred and Frieda Morgan. He died, peacefully, on June 28, 2026 at Long Island Veterans Home.

He attended Cranford High School in New Jersey. While in school there, he attained the rank of Eagle Scout.

Following high school, Bob graduated from Kean College in Union, N.J. with an elementary education college degree.

In 1967, Bob enlisted in the army and was deployed to Viet Nam in 1968 and 1969.

He and his wife, Sharon, who have been married 54 years, moved to Shelter Island in 1973, where Bob began his career as the school’s only fourth-grade teacher, a position he held until his retirement in 2000. According to a friend and former student his positive influence on hundreds of Island children — several generations — is evident by the number of them who maintained regular and frequent contact with him.

Bob was a volunteer of the Shelter Island Heights Fire Department. Following one fire in 1978, he was honored as Fireman of the Year for entering a burning building and rescuing an unconscious woman.

Another of his achievements was training for and completing the 7th annual Shelter Island 10K in 1986.

In addition to his wife, Sharon, Bob leaves behind his daughters, Kelli (Steven) Sipprell, of Quakertown, Pa., and Rebecca (Tim) Taylor, East Hampton, N.Y. Also, his granddaughters, Morgan and Carolyn Sipprell and Reagan Taylor; his sister, Sue (Bob) Farrell, of Sheridan, Wyo., along with many nephews, nieces and cousins.

Bob will be buried at Calverton National Cemetery.

Donations in his memory may be made to Shelter Island EMS or American Legion Mitchell Post 281.