Shelter Island blood drive set for Jan. 16: Appointments are preferred

Shelter Island’s winter blood drive is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 16 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Community Center at 1 Bateman Road.

While walk-ins will be accommodated to the extent possible, it’s preferred that donors make an appointment. Donors can sign up online at the New York Blood Center website — nybc.org — or call 1-880-933-2566.

Donors must be at least 17 years old or may donate blood with a consent form signed by a parent or guardian. There is not an upper age limit but there are situations based on the health of a donor and medications one might be taking that would indicate someone should not give blood.

Specifics are available on the New York Blood Center website or by calling Jennifer Pisano at the New York Blood Center at 516-310-2382.

Donors are advised to hydrate and eat well on the day of the appointment and should not contribute blood if they are not feeling well that day.