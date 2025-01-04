Performance of Handel’s Messiah Sing returns to Shelter Island

The Community Chorus will perform the Messiah. (Credit: Beverlea Walz)

Carrying on a beloved musical tradition on the Island, the Shelter Island Community Chorus invites one and all to the Seventh Annual Handel’s Messiah Sing, on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

The annual Messiah Sing honors the late Jack Monaghan, who founded this joyous tradition, held each January on the first Sunday after Epiphany.

The Seventh Annual Messiah Sing will include 12 choruses and a number of solos, led by conductor Suzanne Nicoletti, and accompanied by Paolo Betolani. Choristers are encouraged to bring their own scores, Schirmer Edition preferred; a limited number of scores will be available.

East End singers, audience, and children of all ages are most welcome to attend this free event, the organizers said, and a donation at the door would be appreciated.

A reception with light refreshments will follow in the Church’s Fellowship Hall.

Start off 2025 on a high note with this glorious music. Come and enjoy the community of fellow music lovers.

For more information, contact Peter Vielbig by cellphone: 609-306-1114, or email: [email protected].