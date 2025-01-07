Shelter Island Reporter complete obituary: Virginia Gillooley

Virginia Gillooley, of Shelter Island, died on Dec. 28, 2024.

She was born on April 6, 1943. Virginia, “Ginger ” to most, “Cookie” to her family, and “GiGi,” to her grandchildren, was forever the life of the party, table setter, embracer of hugs, quick-witted, full of stories, monogramming and labeling anything with space. She was a devoted wife, friend, daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother.

Virginia was predeceased by her loving husband, Dr. John Gillooley, M.D.; parents, Dr. Frederick Heimbuch, D.D.S and mother Virginia Heimbuch (Lahiff); and brother Paul Heimbuch.

Virginia met her husband while working in public relations at Saint Vincent’s Hospital and Medical Center in New York City.

She had many passions, from tennis, cooking, and flowers, to making you laugh, writing personalized notes, and above all, her devotion to her beloved husband, Jack,

with whom she couldn’t wait to be reunited.

Virginia was just as happy fixing anything broken, organizing and zipping from here to there as she was being the consummate chef, entertainer (singer with the

“Dreamtones”), dancing, sewing, listening, giving hugs and of course, she was never short of a story. To know Ginger was to have a story.

She will always be remembered as the devoted mother to her son, Sean Gillooley and his beautiful wife Betsie; and daughter, Kelly Surerus and her husband Brett;

and recalled fondly by her beloved grandchildren, Jackson and Piper Surerus of Shelter Island, and Jack and Maggie Gillooley of Larchmont, N.Y.; and numerous nieces and nephews — all of whom gave her great joy. She is also survived by her sisters Theresa Heimbuch, Ann Boland, Elizabeth Diamond, and brother Gerard Heimbuch.

Virginia held a special passion for her family, her faith, friends, children, pets, and plants. She was dedicated to Shelter Island, the Library, Kent Animal Shelter, East End Hospice, and the Our Lady of the Isle Church on Shelter Island.

While times weren’t always easy, her family recalled, Virginia always had grace, faith and love for all in her life and while everyone may not always have agreed, she was committed to doing the best she could.

A funeral service will be held at Our Lady Of the Isle Church on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to the Shelter Island Public Library, PO Box 216, Shelter Island, NY 11964; Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island, PO Box 352, Shelter Island, NY 11964; or the Kent Animal Shelter, 2259 River Road, Calverton, NY.