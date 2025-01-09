Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Jan. 9, 2025
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.
Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga w. Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold w. Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*
*Classes at Community Center $10 each.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Fall Prevention, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 1 – 2 p.m. Presentation by Sara from Stony Brook Hospital.
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting w Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
THURSDAY, JANUARY 9
Dungeons and Dragons, Session A, 3 p.m. (Ages 9-11) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.
Children’s Trivia Night, 4 p.m. (Ages 9+) Library. Form a team and compete for gift cards to Maria’s Kitchen by solving the most questions. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15
Tails and Tales, Reading Session with a Therapy Dog, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. (Ages 6+) Library. Reading out loud to Hannah the therapy dog. 10-minute slots for two children at a time to read out loud. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 16
Dungeons and Dragons, Session A, 3 p.m. (Ages 9-11) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.
ADULT PROGRAMS
SATURDAY, JANUARY 11
Mason Jar Candles, Craft at the library, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Space is limited, so participants are required to register at silibrary.org
TUESDAY, JANUARY 14
Shelter Island Book Club, At the Historical Society, 4:30 p.m. The Wealth of Shadows. Register at silibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15
Shakespeare in Community, Zoom, 12:30 p.m. Titus Andronicus. Please register at silibrary.org
Cook Book Club, Super Bowl Snack, 5 p.m. At the Presbyterian Church. Sign up at the library circulation desk, bring your favorite dish and a copy of the recipe to share.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 16
Silent Book Club, At the Rams Head Inn, 5 p.m. Bring a book and settle in by the fire to enjoy it with a drink or snack. A chance to socialize after the reading hour. Register at silibrary.org
TOWN MEETINGS
THURSDAY, JANUARY 9
Community Housing Board, 7- 8:30 p.m.
MONDAY, JANUARY 13
Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
Board of Ethics, 4 – 5 p.m.
Waterways Management Advisory Council, 5 – 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 14
Town Board Work Session, 1- 4 p.m.
Planning Board, 7 – 9 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15
ZBA Work Session, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.
CAC, 7 – 9 p.m.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 16
Green Options Committee, 9 – 10 a.m.
WQIAB, 6 – 7 p.m.