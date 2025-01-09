Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Jan. 9, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga w. Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold w. Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Fall Prevention, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 1 – 2 p.m. Presentation by Sara from Stony Brook Hospital.

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting w Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 9

Dungeons and Dragons, Session A, 3 p.m. (Ages 9-11) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

Children’s Trivia Night, 4 p.m. (Ages 9+) Library. Form a team and compete for gift cards to Maria’s Kitchen by solving the most questions. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15

Tails and Tales, Reading Session with a Therapy Dog, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. (Ages 6+) Library. Reading out loud to Hannah the therapy dog. 10-minute slots for two children at a time to read out loud. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 16

Dungeons and Dragons, Session A, 3 p.m. (Ages 9-11) Library. For more information and to sign up, please see Sara.

ADULT PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11

Mason Jar Candles, Craft at the library, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Space is limited, so participants are required to register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, JANUARY 14

Shelter Island Book Club, At the Historical Society, 4:30 p.m. The Wealth of Shadows. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15

Shakespeare in Community, Zoom, 12:30 p.m. Titus Andronicus. Please register at silibrary.org

Cook Book Club, Super Bowl Snack, 5 p.m. At the Presbyterian Church. Sign up at the library circulation desk, bring your favorite dish and a copy of the recipe to share.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 16

Silent Book Club, At the Rams Head Inn, 5 p.m. Bring a book and settle in by the fire to enjoy it with a drink or snack. A chance to socialize after the reading hour. Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 9

Community Housing Board, 7- 8:30 p.m.

MONDAY, JANUARY 13

Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Board of Ethics, 4 – 5 p.m.

Waterways Management Advisory Council, 5 – 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 14

Town Board Work Session, 1- 4 p.m.

Planning Board, 7 – 9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15

ZBA Work Session, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

CAC, 7 – 9 p.m.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 16

Green Options Committee, 9 – 10 a.m.

WQIAB, 6 – 7 p.m.