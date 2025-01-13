Shelter Island Reporter full obituary: Dexter Sareyani

Dexter Sareyani, a longtime Shelter Island resident, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. He was 72 years old.

Dexter was born on April 15, 1952 in West Babylon, N.Y. to Mary (née Montauredes) and Evans A. Sareyani. He was one of five children. After high school, he attended Dowling College where he attained his Bachelors Degree.

On Feb. 16, 2002, at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, he married the love of his life, Stephanie (née Gyarfas) Needham-Sareyani, and together they made their home on Shelter Island. Prior to living on Shelter Island, he lived in Islip, N.Y., Florida and Texas.

In his professional career, Dexter worked as a self-employed contractor. He worked with his family and operated his own company, Sare Construction for over 30 years. He built many homes on the eastern end of Long Island, as well as Shelter Island. The most beautiful of which was the one he built for his wife and family, and enjoyed for 24 years of marriage.

Dexter is survived by his wife Stephanie; children Tracy Sareyani and Kyle Sareyani; step-daughters Catherine Brigham (Harry) and Emily Needham; grandchildren Simone Sareyani and Kenny Tharpe; step-granddaughters Florence Brigham, Natali Leon and Valeri Leon; great-grandchild Trace Sareyani; and siblings Peter Sareyani (Tonya), Chuck Sareyani (Sally), Constantine “Dean” Sareyani (Joane) and Emiline Coffey (Richard).

The family will receive friends on Monday, Jan. 13 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home, 23 West Neck Road, Shelter Island. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Church on Shelter Island, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Cemetery on Shelter Island.