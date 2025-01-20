Daily Update: Shelter Island School security set for upgrade

Shelter Island School (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Here are the headlines for Monday, January 20.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island School security set for upgrade: Board of Ed on protection from violence at school

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead and SWR schools opt out of state regionalization plan

SWR girls squad stays undefeated with come-from-behind win

SUFFOLK TIMES

Cutchogue student’s artwork chosen for state MLK exhibition

Southold Town pay-per-garbage bag program fees to increase March 1

NORTHFORKER

Box Pickleball Container Bar & Kitchen opens in Riverhead

SOUTHFORKER

The Phoenix of Film: You can’t keep a good Hamptons movie house down

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.