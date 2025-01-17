Shelter Island School security set for upgrade: Board of Ed on protection from violence at school

Shelter Island School (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The Shelter Island Board of Education Monday night approved use of $201,500 from its repair reserve fund for use in security upgrades.

The BOE determined it was important to pay for the upgrades to further protect students and staff from violence, which has occurred in so many school districts throughout the nation.

According to research conducted by Education Week, there have been 140 people killed and 376 people injured from school shootings since 2018.

The money coming from Shelter Island School District’s repair reserve fund will essentially deplete that money. But it will be replaced year by year, assigning some revenues to that fund to build it back.

By using a repair reserve fund, smaller amounts are able to be accumulated over time for major projects without experiencing sharp spikes in taxes in a single year to accommodate a major expense.

Building and Grounds Supervisor Mike Dunning and information technology and math teacher Walter Brigham have worked with police officials, including Sergeant Anthony Rando, a Board of Education member, to study available systems.

They have chosen a system, Mr. Brigham said, that will not only meet current needs, but have the flexibility to be added to over the course of the expected 10-year life of the planned installation.

In a lock-down situation, systems will work together. The components include panic buttons to be deployed in places in the building; a strobe and audio alarm system; an internal public announcement system; an exterior door system; interior and exterior cameras and a motion sensor system; a front door “man trap” system that would lock an intruder in the vestibule; an interior door lock system; and an alarm communication system to allow phone, email and text communications.

Installation is planned in three stages. Between now and August wiring infrastructure will be installed along with cameras; alarm hubs; and exterior door controllers. During that time, plans are to be submitted to New York State.

Phase 2 will occur during the 2025-26 school year when the complete enhanced lock-down alert system and other infrastructure will be installed. In Phase 3, in the 2026-27 school year, the complete interior door and interior door lock system and intercom and integration will be completed.

It’s a long way from the practice several years ago of allowing people to enter the building and be guided to their destination by a staff member.

Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., and Board members complimented the two men who spent long hours consulting with police and comparing systems to determine the best selection for the school district.