Ladies Bowling Night at the Shelter Island American Legion

On Tuesday nights, women gather to bowl at the Legion Hall. (Credit: Dorie Hagler)

The holidays are over. It’s cold, quiet and ice is forming on the creeks.

This is my first winter on Shelter Island and I am more captivated by this place than ever before. I had no idea there were bowling lanes in the American Legion Hall.

Rose Anagasti is ready to roll. (Credit: Dorie Hagler)

I’m not sure what made me geek-out more, the retro turquoise and white furnishings or the inner sanctum where the red and white pins are herded and one by one mechanically journey back to their place on the lane.

Jackie Brewer in action on Tuesday night. (Credit: Dorie Hagler)

Fortunately, Rick O’Halloran, and a few other Islanders, know what to nudge when the 1960’s mechanisms get stuck. This time I made photos, but next Tuesday I’m bowling.

Rich O’Halloran steps in to keep the vintage machinery working. (Credit: Dorie Hagler)

And, if you’re intrigued, Women’s Bowling is on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. $15 per player.