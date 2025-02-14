Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Josef Klee

Josef Klee of Shelter Island passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. He was 90 years old.

Born in Papenburg, Emsland, Germany, he attended high school and later studied economics and business administration at the universities of Hamburg and Munich. In 1965, he earned a Ph.D. from the University of Munich.

Josef’s first position was with a German trade organization before joining an American management consulting firm. In 1975, he was recruited as one of the first Germans for a position in the Office of Personnel at the United Nations, where he played a crucial role in reforming the U.N. personnel system. Throughout his career at the U.N., he was assigned to several other management positions within the bureaucracy.

After his retirement, Josef joined the Holy See (Vatican) as a volunteer adviser and delegate. During this time, he established the PAX Romana office at the United Nations with some U.N. friends to study and promote social justice issues at the international level. He also served as an adjunct professor at Seton Hall University and St. Thomas University in Miami, publishing several books and numerous articles on international topics.

In 1980, Josef and his wife Uda built a house on Wades Beach, where he enjoyed playing tennis and spending time with friends, particularly Walter Hemann, who visited Josef’s hometown of Papenburg several times.

Josef will be remembered for his dedication to his career, his contributions to international social justice, and his passion for teaching and writing. He leaves behind a legacy of love, commitment, and cherished memories.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 21 from 9-10:00 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home on Shelter Island. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the visitation at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Church on Shelter Island, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Cemetery.