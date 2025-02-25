Baseball Bucks prep for summer season: Hosts needed to house players

There may be spots of ice still on the ground and temperatures that go from the teens to high 40s day by day, but those who are readying the 2025 baseball season are focused on preparation for the arrival of Shelter Island Bucks players and coaches.

“I want to give the kids the opportunity to grow,” Bucks new Head Coach Joe Colucci said. He and returning Assistant Coach Luke Hansen have already begun strategizing with an eye a championship on the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League (HCBL) that just eluded the Bucks last year. They had a very good year, leading the HCBL much of the season, only to have two players injured in the week-long playoffs and no time to reorganize and gain the championship.

“I want to win this year,” a determined Mr. Hansen said.

Both coaches are in their 20s, but despite their young ages, they bring considerable experience to the game as players and coaches. Both men cite the ability to improve their communication skills to ensure they’re able to bring out the best in each of their players.

“If you can’t explain something to an 8-year old, then you don’t understand it,” Coach Colucci said. He’s coached players from ages 7 to 25 and puts clear, direct language at the top of the list to field a winning team.

“We’re two like-minded guys,” Coach Hansen said. He aims to communicate a little better each year of his coaching career, and wants to excite the fan base with the promise of many wins this summer.

The sign says it all. (Credit: Judy Card)

While Coach Colucci is new to the East End, Coach Hansen lives in Southold and will be ferrying back and forth.

A graduate of Howell High School in Monmouth County, N.J., Coach Colucci did his undergraduate work at Emerson College where he was a four-year starter and team captain. Upon graduation, he earned a full-ride scholarship to Milligan University in Johnson City, Tenn. He holds a master’s degree in coaching and sports management.

His coaching career took flight in 2019, working with travel baseball teams and most recently, serving as a coach for the Westfield Starfires in Westfield, Mass., where the team broke records for hits and runs and wins; five of his players were named to the All Star teams and the team competed in the Massachusetts Futures League Championship.

When Coach Colucci saw an advertisement to coach the Bucks, he submitted an application, excited at the prospect. He had ideas about bringing in an assistant he knew, but when he learned about Mr. Hansen, he figured the returning assistant coach would have inside knowledge valuable about developing the team, and he’s pleased to have the opportunity to work with someone with experience of coaching on the Island.

The conversations between the two young coaches has both expressing confidence they can work well together toward their shared goal of developing a winning team.

“I’m super excited to get to work,” Coach Colucci said.

“I had a good time working on the Island,” Coach Hansen said about last summer. He described himself as “excited” to get back and work with Coach Colucci.

When he graduated from Southold High School with many baseball honors to his name, Coach Hansen went on to Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn.; pitched for the Mystic Schooners in Connecticut, part of the New England Collegiate Baseball League; the North Fork Ospreys in the HCBL; and the New Jersey Jackals in Paterson, part of the Frontier League.

His expertise in pitching and playing outfield are complemented by Coach Colucci’s offense and defense expertise.

If all is promising for the Bucks on the field, a major step remains for General Manager Brian Cass and his assistants, Frank Vecchio and David Austin, to work on finding 15 additional beds for this summer’s players. If you have interest in hosting, but are unable to devote two months, hosting duties can be arranged with another family who can pick up the responsibility.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Questions about the experience should be addressed to Mr. Cass at 631-445-0084, or by email at [email protected]; Mr. Vecchio at 516-317-8687 or by email at [email protected]; or Mr. Austin at 415-613-1991 or by email at [email protected].

Hosts are asked to provide a bed, space in the refrigerator for a player or players to store food, and time at a washing machine and dryer to keep their uniforms clean.

Many host families share some meals with their players, but that’s not a requirement; the players tend to have many meals together at special events or on their own, venturing to town restaurants or eateries on the North or South forks. There are also a number of players with their own vehicles, so hosts don’t need to provide transportation.

Many families come to home games at Fiske Field to cheer on their players and often, hosts have talked about developing warm long-term relationships lasting years with players.

Jeanne Woods, who has hosted players for many summers, is quick to acknowledge the benefits she receives by hosting the young men. “There’s life in the house,” she said. “That’s always a plus. And having them here is a motivator. It energizes me to get up earlier, to get up and out. The boys are wonderful. I’d recommend it to anyone.”