Shelter Island Reporter partial obituary: Herbert B. Sherman Jr.

Herbert B. Sherman Jr., a lifelong Shelter Island resident, died Feb. 25 at age 89.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 8 at 11 a.m. at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Stephen Adkison presiding. Interment with U.S. Air Force Honors will follow at Emily French Cemetery on the Island.

At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shelter Island Fire Department — 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, NY 11964 — or Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation — 12 Manwaring Road, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is assisting the family.

A full obituary will appear online and in this week’s paper on Thursday.