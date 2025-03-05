What’s going on at the Shelter Island library? First steps are getting underway

A rendering of the expanded Shelter Island Public Library.(Courtesy illustration)

Recently, something exciting happened at the library. As the snow melted, a fence went up around the library. This is the first step in a long-awaited beginning of the construction project.

In early February we received approval from the Suffolk County Department of Health. This allowed us to prepare the building permit application and deliver it to the Town Building Department.

In the meantime, we also received a building permit to begin demolition and asbestos remediation on the building. This work began the last week of February and we expect it to take approximately three weeks.

We are looking forward to a busy summer and are currently finalizing plans to put up our big tent so we can present outdoor activities for all ages. As always, we are grateful to those of our neighbors who have opened their spaces for library programs.

The library’s temporary trailer home remains open six days a week. We continue to provide a place for copying, scanning and faxing as well as computer access. You can check out a book or find a comfortable spot to read the papers or a magazine.

While our space for children is not large, we have plenty to keep the little ones busy.

We appreciate the support and patience of the community. Stay tuned for a date for our groundbreaking ceremony!

This is the first in a series of updates from Shelter Island Public Library Director Terry Lucas on the renovation and expansion project getting underway.