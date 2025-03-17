Questions about assessments? Make appointment with the  assessor

(Courtesy photo)

Town Assessor Judith Lechmanski is available through the rest of this month to meet with anyone questioning their property assessments to discuss how the assessment is calculated.

It’s an opportunity for a taxpayer to make a case for why he or she believes the assessment is incorrect.

To request an appointment to discuss your assessment, you should act quickly so your appointment can be scheduled by the end of this month. You can call Ms. Lechmanski at 631-749-1080.

If you are dissatisfied with the decision, you have the opportunity to meet with the Board of Assessment Review that meets on the third Tuesday in May. You will need to file a request for an appointment with the Board of Assessment Review and the assessor can assist you in doing that.

Expect a tentative roll to be published on May 1, with the final roll published on July 1 after the Board of Assessment Review has rendered decisions on those who grieved their taxes.

Tax bills for the 2025-26 year are to be sent out Dec. 10.