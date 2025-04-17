Shelter Island Reporter Community calendar: April 17, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 9 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Line Dancing: Monday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Saturday, 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Friday, 9 a.m.; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059.

Coffee & Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information.

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059.

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, APRIL 17

Movie Day, 1 p.m. (9+) Library. The Lion King. Popcorn and fun. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 19

Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Ages up to 8. Firemen’s Field/St. Gabe’s Meadow (Burns & Cartwright Rds). Rain date Sunday.

Havens Farmers Market, children’s storytime and crafts. At the History Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

TUESDAY, APRIL 22

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4) No registration required.

SATURDAY, APRIL 26

Library Lock-in, 5-9 p.m. (10+) Limited space – 12 slots. Permission slips must be completed and submitted to Sara.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 17

Boost Brain Health, Library, 12 p.m. Zoom. Learn about nutritious foods to keep your brain sharp. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 19

Havens Farmers Market, local farm vendors, food truck, family activities. At the History Museum, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

TUESDAY, APRIL 22

Crafting with Holly, Library, 1 p.m. Make your own body mist. Limited capacity. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 23

Cook Book Club: Dishes from Around the World, presented by the Library, 5 p.m. At the Presbyterian Church. Sign up at the Circulation Desk.

SATURDAY, APRIL 26

Shakespeare in Community, Library, 12:30 p.m. The Tempest. Register at silibrary.org

Toni Morrison Book Club, Library, 2 p.m. Register at silibrary.org

Bliss Morehead Poetry Grant & Reading, 5 p.m. Legion Hall. Register at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Green Options Committee, Thursday, April 17, 9 to 10 a.m.

Town Offices Closed, Friday, April 18

Fire District Committee, Monday, April 21, 7:30 p.m.

Water Advisory Committee, Monday, April 21, 2 to 3 p.m.

Town Bd. Work Session, Tuesday, April 22, 1 to 4 p.m.

ZBA Hearing, Wednesday, April 23, 7:30 to 9 p.m.