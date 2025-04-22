Swinging into spring — Shelter Island Little League opens season: First pitch at Fiske April 25

After a win, the Shelter Island Little League teams, as their own tradition, always run the bases and then up the small hill on the side of the field. Above, from last season, is the minor 5th and 6th graders, who went 8-8 last season and were sponsored by Fred Hyatt and Peconic Plant Care. From Left, AJ Rando, Westin Heaney, Caleb Springer, Noah Lava, Jackson Surerus, Sam Potter, Marco Shields, Jackson Kelt, Colton Clark, and Oscar Sheehan. Not pictured, Kenny Gurney. (Courtesy photo)

Dust off those cleats and break out the peanuts and cracker jacks, Shelter Island Little League is back, and it’s shaping up to be a season to remember.

With over 45 young athletes from Pre-K through 6th grade ready to hit the field, the 2025 season promises plenty of action, learning, and laughter. This year, the League boasts teams across all levels — T-Ball, Coach Pitch, Minors, and softball — each one coached by dedicated volunteers and supported by generous local sponsors.

The first pitch of the season is coming up fast. Our Minors teams will go head-to-head here on Friday, April 25, in what’s sure to be a spirited Shelter Island showdown.

Then, on Saturday, April 26 at 11:30 a.m., the girls’ softball team will travel to the North Fork to take part in the Opening Day ceremonies in Peconic, playing on the field at Carroll Avenue. It’s a big day for our girls, and they’re ready to represent Shelter Island with pride.

Fans won’t want to miss the Coach Pitch team’s first home game on Wednesday, April 30 at 6 p.m., when they face off against North Fork. This team, made up of 1st and 2nd graders and sponsored by Katta Protective Services, has been practicing hard and is eager to show what they can do under the lights.

None of this would be possible without the incredible support of our coaches, families, and local businesses. Here’s a big round of applause for the teams that make up this season’s lineup:

Level Coach Assistant Coach Sponsor

T-Ball Mike Mitchell Erik Kelt Our Lady of the Isle

T-Ball Zach (Mike) Mundy Stacy Kiehl Shelter Island Police Dept (SIPD)

Coach Pitch Ted Katta Frank Kestler Katta Protective Services

Softball Barbara Marshall Meghan Michalak, Adam Thielberg RLW4

Minors 3/4 Kristin Payano Jake Traskos Payano Carpentry

Minors 5/6 Brett Surerus Tim Sheehan Peconic Plant Care

From the first-time T-ballers chasing pop flies to the seasoned Minors players swinging for the fences, the Shelter Island Little League is more than just a game — it’s a celebration of teamwork, sportsmanship, and community spirit.

So, grab your lawn chairs, wear your team colors, and come cheer on our hometown heroes. Whether it’s a hard-fought win or a high-five after a good effort, every moment on the field brings us closer together.

Let’s play ball, Shelter Island!