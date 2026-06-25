Shelter Island Police Department blotter: June 25, 2026

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

James D. Barker of East Moriches was ticketed on June 13 on New York Avenue for having an uninspected motor vehicle.

Louis E. Sheinker of Shelter Island received a summons on June 14 on New York Avenue for speeding, 46 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Caitlin A. Cummings of Shelter Island was ticketed on June 15 on New York Avenue for an uninspected vehicle.

Bogdan A. Zajac of Riverhead received a summons on June 15 for visibility distorted/broken glass on New York Avenue.

Rahquan A. Johnson of Slidell, La. was ticketed on June 15 for failure to stop at a stop sign and unlicensed operation on West Neck Road.

Patricia Foulkrod of Santa Monica, Calif. received a summons on June 17 for failure to keep right on North Ferry Road.

Parth Khera of Robbinsville, N.J. was ticketed on June 18 for speeding on New York Avenue, 49 mph in a 25-mph zone, and an unregistered motor vehicle.

David Fox of Speonk received a summons on June 14 for having an unregistered vessel off Mashomack Point.

On June 10, Robert Waife of Shelter Island was issued a desk appearance ticket requiring his appearance at Shelter Island Justice Court on July 6 for installing a mooring without a permit in Coecles Harbor.

Eight parking tickets were issued this week.

ACCIDENT

On June 5, a car driven by Barry Bryant of Oak Beach, N.Y. was attempting to make a right turn into 79 South Ferry Road, the location of Mashomack Preserve, when it was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Miles Robert Meloni of Halesite, N.Y. A passenger in the front car, Genevieve Lambert, complained of feeling dizzy from whiplash, was treated at the scene and transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital. Both vehicles were towed by Liberty Towing. No other injuries were reported.

MARINE INCIDENTS

Environmental Conservation Law checks were conducted on Ram Island on June 13, where four persons were fishing; at Hay Beach with eight persons; South Ferry on June 14, with four fishing; Reel Point that day with six fishing; all with no violations observed.

Officers assisted a deer to shore after it was spotted swimming in the North Channel on June 13. A vessel aground at Paradise Point was observed on June 13; an officer confirmed there were no injuries and stood by until the vessel freed itself. A vessel was stopped for an equipment and paperwork check in Mashomack on June 14 and a warning given for not displaying a validation sticker. A person who had illegally used another’s mooring in Coecles Harbor on June 18 was given the Shelter Island Boater’s Guide and directed to the appropriate area for anchorage.

OTHER REPORTS

Radar enforcement was conducted in the Center on June 12; distracted driving enforcement in the Center on June 17.

An extra patrol of the Center was assigned on June 12 after reports of construction vehicles speeding. A broken window at a Hay Beach residence was reported on June 13. Extra speed enforcement and signage was requested on June 13 in the Center after a report of erratic driving.

The driver of the Mr. Softee ice cream truck was advised on June 14 to move to the approved parking location at Crescent Beach. Information on marine law enforcement was provided to grades 5 to 7 on Career Day at the school on June 17.

After complaints of a driver doing “donuts” in the Center, an officer located the driver, who admitted to the action. A verbal warning was issued to the driver and others in the group. A complainant wished to document a flooded bathroom on the 18th. A youth operating a moped illegally on Congdon Road on the 18th was warned of legal penalties and a parent stated it would not happen again. Fifty-six traffic stops were conducted and warnings provided where tickets were not issued. In other reports: police conducted school crossings; assisted with lockouts; responded to accidental 911 calls; responded to noise complaints; provided lift assists; returned found property; conducted foot patrol along Crescent Beach; completed 2nd quarter rifle qualification; assisted with ferry traffic; responded to downed tree limbs and notified the Shelter Island Highway Department.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer (ACO) responded to a report of a turtle hit by a vehicle in Menantic on June 12 and transported it to a vet for euthanasia. Another turtle hit by a vehicle on Ram Island that day did not survive; one viable egg was taken to Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons for incubation. A caller reported a raccoon around the North Ferry; the ACO advised it was not unusual for raccoons to be out in the daytime foraging. The ACO collected an injured turkey chick in Westmoreland on June 13 and will care for same. Responding to a complaint of a dog on Crescent Beach on June 13, the ACO advised the dog owner of the Town Code. The owner claimed it was a service dog. The ACO freed a rabbit from deer fencing in the Center on June 17. An Eastern painted turtle in Westmoreland was found deceased and disposed of by the ACO that day.

ALARMS

A fire alarm activation in the Heights on June 12 was deemed by Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) to be a false alarm. A fire alarm on Ram Island on June 13 was deemed a false alarm by SIFD. A smoke alarm activation on Ram Island on June 13 was caused by sanding. A small brush fire was reported in the Center on June 13 and extinguished by persons on the scene before the arrival of police. SIFD responded and ensured the fire was extinguished. A smoke alarm activation in the Heights on June 17 was caused by cooking. SIFD Chief Max Pelletier confirmed no emergency; it was a false alarm. A ring fire alarm in Westmoreland on June 17 was a false alarm, confirmed by Chief Pelletier at the scene. SIFD 2nd Assistant Chief Philip Lechmanski responded to a report of a gas leak in a Center location on June 17. An employee from John’s Gas Service, which had just filled the tank, arrived to address the leak.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services and Stony Brook Paramedic responded to aided cases on June 12, 13 (3), 15, 17, and 18. Six persons were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment. One person was transported to Southampton Hospital.