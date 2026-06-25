Shelter Island Community Calendar: June 25, 2026

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church. Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg:Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga w. Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Chair Zumba, Tuesdays, 11 a.m

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips,please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information.

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs,please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, JUNE 26

Children’s Movie Day, 2:30 p.m., (7+) The Garfield Movie. A parent or guardian must accompany children under 10. Library. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

Fight Choreography, 12 p.m., (12+) Northeast Stage will teach Fencing 101 and other stage combat basics. Library. Register at silibrary.org

MONDAY, JULY 1

Mashomack Craft Day, 3 p.m. (6+) Bees and owls are the theme for this day of crafts and fun in the Preserve. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, JULY 3

Jar Flag Craft, 2 p.m. (6+) Library. Make patriotic sand jars. Register at silibrary.org

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, JUNE 26

Richard Varney Memorial Poetry Reading, 4 p.m., St. Mary’s. Hosted by Virginia Walker, with guest poet George Held.

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

Bird Photography in the Meadows, 7 – 10 a.m., Mashomack. Jim Colligan and Don Bindler offer tips on capturing bird photos in the Preserve. Register at nature.org/nyevents

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Fresh foods, flowers, crafts, music on the grounds of the History Museum.

Repair Cafe, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Library. Bring lamps, other items for volunteers to fix.

Drive through History, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Truck tour at Mashomack Preserve. Register at nature.org/nyevents

Shakespeare in Community, 12:30 p.m., Zoom. As You Like It. Register at silibrary.org

British Mystery Book Club, 2 p.m., Zoom. Rebecca. Register at silibrary.org

SUNDAY, JUNE 28

Sculpture at Sylvester Manor, 10 – 11:30 a.m., Guided Tour of outdoor exhibit with curator Tom Cugliani. Visit sylvestermanor.org for details and registration.

Music at Rams Head Inn, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., Dick Behrke Quintet with John Ludlow.

MONDAY, JUNE 29

Mystery Book Club, 5:30 p.m., Zoom. Those Empty Eyes. Register at silibrary.org

Full Strawberry Moon Hike, 9 –10 p.m., Hike through Vineyard Field. Meet at SOFO Museum parking lot, 377 Bridgehampton Turnpike. RSVP to [email protected]

The Origins of Independence Day, 4 p.m., St. Mary’s. Professor Danielle DiMauro discusses the tradition that has evolved from the Revolution.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1

Library Spice Club, Cardamom is the monthly spice, pick up kit with recipes at library all month.

TOWN MEETINGS

Town Board Meeting,Monday, June 29, 6 – 9 p.m.

Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, June 30, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

WQIAB,Thursday, July 2, 6 – 7 p.m.