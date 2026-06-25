Shelter Island Community Calendar: June 25, 2026
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church. Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Mah Jongg:Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga w. Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*
*Classes at Community Center $10 each.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Chair Zumba, Tuesdays, 11 a.m
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon
Community Trips,please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information.
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs,please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
FRIDAY, JUNE 26
Children’s Movie Day, 2:30 p.m., (7+) The Garfield Movie. A parent or guardian must accompany children under 10. Library. Register at silibrary.org
SATURDAY, JUNE 27
Fight Choreography, 12 p.m., (12+) Northeast Stage will teach Fencing 101 and other stage combat basics. Library. Register at silibrary.org
MONDAY, JULY 1
Mashomack Craft Day, 3 p.m. (6+) Bees and owls are the theme for this day of crafts and fun in the Preserve. Register at silibrary.org
FRIDAY, JULY 3
Jar Flag Craft, 2 p.m. (6+) Library. Make patriotic sand jars. Register at silibrary.org
ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS
FRIDAY, JUNE 26
Richard Varney Memorial Poetry Reading, 4 p.m., St. Mary’s. Hosted by Virginia Walker, with guest poet George Held.
SATURDAY, JUNE 27
Bird Photography in the Meadows, 7 – 10 a.m., Mashomack. Jim Colligan and Don Bindler offer tips on capturing bird photos in the Preserve. Register at nature.org/nyevents
Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Fresh foods, flowers, crafts, music on the grounds of the History Museum.
Repair Cafe, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Library. Bring lamps, other items for volunteers to fix.
Drive through History, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Truck tour at Mashomack Preserve. Register at nature.org/nyevents
Shakespeare in Community, 12:30 p.m., Zoom. As You Like It. Register at silibrary.org
British Mystery Book Club, 2 p.m., Zoom. Rebecca. Register at silibrary.org
SUNDAY, JUNE 28
Sculpture at Sylvester Manor, 10 – 11:30 a.m., Guided Tour of outdoor exhibit with curator Tom Cugliani. Visit sylvestermanor.org for details and registration.
Music at Rams Head Inn, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., Dick Behrke Quintet with John Ludlow.
MONDAY, JUNE 29
Mystery Book Club, 5:30 p.m., Zoom. Those Empty Eyes. Register at silibrary.org
Full Strawberry Moon Hike, 9 –10 p.m., Hike through Vineyard Field. Meet at SOFO Museum parking lot, 377 Bridgehampton Turnpike. RSVP to [email protected]
The Origins of Independence Day, 4 p.m., St. Mary’s. Professor Danielle DiMauro discusses the tradition that has evolved from the Revolution.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 1
Library Spice Club, Cardamom is the monthly spice, pick up kit with recipes at library all month.
TOWN MEETINGS
Town Board Meeting,Monday, June 29, 6 – 9 p.m.
Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, June 30, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
WQIAB,Thursday, July 2, 6 – 7 p.m.