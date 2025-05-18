Shelter Island Reporter poetry corner: May 18, 2025
IN PRAISE OF THE END
By Bethany Moore
Only love the new
Shoes fresh from the box, waiting for the first day
The robin’s egg inside the nest
A car’s scent, just off the lot
Lionize dawn, dew, and doorway
Claim January first as your favorite holiday
And you will be disappointed
For endings are as common as beginnings
Instead praise the end
Venerate the coat you left on the restaurant chair.
The blue ball cap snatched from your head by the wind
Your favorite sweater worn one last time before being shrunk by the dryer
Glory to the
Coda’s notes as the symphony concludes.
Final brush strokes on taut canvas
Closing words of the novel that guts you
Bless the waiter bringing out espresso and dessert
Relish completing a program– diploma in hand
Laud pulling into your driveway at the end of a prolonged trip
Hallow the breaking a years-long silence with a single postcard wishing you were there
Exalt the
Final infusion and discharge papers
Closing shift of the job you hated
Last student loan payment
We cheer at the finish line for a reason.
Isn’t there something to be said for finality?
For sagging back in a chair
For saying “It is finished”
Islander Bethany Moore, winner of the Bliss Morehead 2025 Poetry Grant, for “In Praise of the End,” is a poet and theologian. The $1,000 grant is awarded to an unpublished poet from the East End each year in memory of Bliss Morehead, creator of the annual Poetry Project program at the Shelter Island Public Library.