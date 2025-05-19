46th Annual 10K/5K on tap

A crowded field at Wilson Circle poised for last year’s Shelter Island 10K. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

One month before the 46th Annual Shelter Island 10K Run/5K Run/Walk, Town officials have been busy laying the groundwork for another successful event.

Brendan Dagan of elitefeats was back before the Town Board last week to discuss the event set for June 21 that typically attracts participants, their supporters and Islanders ready to cheer on the runners, walkers and wheelchair athletes.

The courses remain the same and Highway Department workers are checking the paths for potholes that will be filled in for smooth going.

Police Chief Jim Read told the Town Board he is coordinating participation of his own members and Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services workers who will be ready to respond to any needs that could arise on race day. If history of the race is any indication, they will be prepared but have little to do. EMTs are onsite with little to do but provide water to a few who might feel dehydrated should temperatures be especially warm.

Police will be alert to closing and reopening roadways as quickly as possible. The chief referred to rolling closures as necessary as participants were reaching various roads and re-openings as soon as possible.

A change from previous years is that participants will be staged on School Street instead of North Ferry Road.

Wheelchair participants start off a few minutes before the 10K runners star at 5:30 p.m. with those in the 5K start at 5:50 p.m.

Check in is outside the school where participants can pick up shirts and, for those who haven’t received their bibs by mail, those, too, can be picked up outside the school in the afternoon. In person registration continues up to 5:15 p.m. with no exceptions for late comers.

You can register online now at events.elitefeats.com/25si10k.

An event of this nature needs volunteers to help set up, handle registrations, provide water along the course for participants. A list of volunteer roles are listed on the same site and you can sign up now.