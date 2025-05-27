Shelter Island School baseball team seals deal on undefeated season

Strike three as a Greenport batter checks his swing in the Islanders’ victory over their cross-bay rivals. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The Shelter Island School baseball team closed out their remarkable season last week with a perfect 13–0 record, spending their final week of play at home surrounded by friends, family and fans.

With two match-ups to go, the Islanders were determined to secure an undefeated finish, and celebrate the contributions of their lone senior, Harrison Weslek.

MONDAY MAY 19, DOUBLEHEADER VS. AMITYVILLE

Shelter Island hosted Amityville on May 19 for a doubleheader. By agreement from both teams, the games were shortened to three innings each. Sophomore Evan Weslek started on the mound for Game 1, delivering a strong performance, allowing just one run. Shelter Island’s bats came alive in the second inning, producing 13 runs and putting the game well out of reach. Efficient pitching kept the game moving quickly, ending after just two-and-a-half innings with a 13–1 victory.

Ace of the staff Harrison Weslek during his final appearance on the mound for Shelter Island School. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Cayman Morehead led off for the Islanders and made an impact at the plate, recording multiple hits and drawing walks in key at-bats to keep the offense rolling.

In Game 2, senior Harrison Weslek took the mound for the opening two innings. He kept his pitch count under 30, preserving his eligibility to pitch in Tuesday’s senior sendoff game. Junior Harry Clark entered in the third to close out the win.

This second game saw a more balanced defensive effort from both sides, limiting Shelter Island to just four runs. Still, the Islanders shut out Amityville 4–0 to sweep the doubleheader and improve to 12–0 on the season.

TUESDAY MAY 20, ISLANDERS VS. GREENPORT/SOUTHOLD

On May 20, the Islanders hosted Greenport/Southold in their final game of the year, a fitting occasion to honor Harrison Weslek in his last athletic appearance at Shelter Island School. A three-sport athlete, Weslek has served as co-captain for the JV soccer team, varsity basketball team, and JV baseball team.

Islander shortstop Harry Clark reaches to make the tag as a Greenport baserunner tries for second base during the May 20 game. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Taking the mound one last time, Weslek delivered a masterful performance. The senior right-hander — who’s pitched at Fiske Field for 10 years now, since his Little League days — faced just three batters in most innings, relying on a sharp mix of pitches, including both two-seam and four-seam fastballs and his ferocious curveball.

Although a few batters reached base through walks and scattered hits, Weslek worked out of every jam with poise, aided by timely strikeouts and strong defensive play.

In addition to his performance on the field, Weslek has been instrumental off the field as well, spending much of his season in the bullpen mentoring younger pitchers and helping them develop their own arsenals.

His first fan and inspiration: Harrison Weslek finishing his legendary athletic career for Shelter Island School, greeted by his mother, Vicki on the diamond at Fiske Field. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Shelter Island scored five runs over the course of the game and never looked back. Weslek threw a complete-game shutout, sealing a 5–0 win and securing the Islanders’ perfect season.