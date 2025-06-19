Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: June 19, 2025

(Reporter file photo)

RECONSIDERING

To the Editor:

As we watch the news unfold, and I reference vetted news sources and not social media, I would love to invite Shelter Island residents who still support Trump to gather and have an open discussion about current events.

I would especially welcome former Trump supporters who may be reconsidering their support for the “law and order” candidate, since the facts are showing he has nothing but contempt for legal principles and due process, including the U.S. Constitution.

At this point in 2025, I cannot help but think many Republicans are beginning to see the president of the United States as betraying their support and the country.

WENDY TURGEON, Shelter Island

IN THE RUNNING

To the Editor:

My name is Liz Hanley, and I’m running for Town Board this fall.

A perspective is missing from our Town government: working families, especially those with children in our school. The issues that are critical for us touch everyone in our community, starting with affordable housing. This week, my heart is breaking for the families affected by the coming cuts to the Pre-K program, but the repercussions of issues like these affect us all.

We need to not only address these issues as they arise, but also get ahead of them. We all need our neighbors who run the ferries, who own and work in our favorite restaurants, and who show up when we call 911. A vibrant year-round community ensures that all of us have the services we depend upon. That’s important for all of us.

Is this a complicated problem? Yes, it touches housing, small businesses, and the school. But it doesn’t have to be expensive to solve. Not if we start now. I have a proven record of addressing housing issues with no-cost solutions for our town, whether finding $3.5 million in outside funding for ADUs or putting together a team that figured out how to build 10 affordable rental units with no town money. I’m an accountant. I’ve been solving complex financial problems my entire adult life. We can do this. Let’s build this together!

Ideas? Questions? Stop by Pizza and Politics on July 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Slice and connect with Shelby (our most excellent town clerk candidate) and me.

Find me on Instagram and Facebook @voteforlizhanleyetters.

Happy Summer!

ELIZABETH HANLEY, Shelter Island