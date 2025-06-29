Community celebrates Shelter Island Class of 2025: $80,000 in scholarships

(Courtesy Image)

Shelter Island’s 11 graduates from the Class of 2025, received approximately $80,000 in scholarships, according to Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D.

Awards went to:

Dariana Alvarado

American Legion Award for Citizenship and Americanism: American Legion Auxiliary Award for Social Studies; Attorney General “C’ Award; Capt. Nicolas Morehead South Ferry English Thesis Award; Christopher Evangelista Memorial Scholarship Award; Greenport Rotary Club; L. George Ferrer Memorial PBA Scholarship Award; New York State Education Department Scholarship for Academic Excellence; Owen N. Dickson Memorial Scholarship Award; President’s Education Silver Award; Scott Lechmanski Memorial Award; Shelter Island 10K Community Fund Award; Shelter Island ACE Hardware Vocational Education Award; Shelter Island Fire Department Award; Shelter Island Lions Club Crescent Scholarship Award; Suffolk County Association of School Nurses Award.

Robert Beckwith

Emerson P. & Mabel S. Mitchell Memorial Award for Science; National Honor Society Award; New York State Education Department Scholarship for Academic Excellence; President’s Education Gold Award; SCOPE District Award; Scott Lechmanski Memorial Award; Shelter Island Fire Department Award; Shelter Island Players Karen Lomuscio Memorial Award; Suffolk County Highway Superintendent’s Association Award.

Betzaida Campos

Admiral Harold E. Shear Memorial Award; American Legion Auxiliary; Attorney General “C” Award; President’s Education Silver Award; Saint Mary’s : L.W. & Florence Hench Fund Award; Shelter Island Fire Department Auxiliary Award; Shelter Island Friends of Music Award; Suffolk County Association of School Business Officials Award.

Sophie Clark (2024 Graduate)

Shelter Island Lions Club Crescent Scholarship Award

Nathan Cronin

D.A.R. Good Citizen Award; Emerson P. & Mabel S. Mitchell Memorial Award for the Arts; Mimi Brennan Scholarship Award for Civic Engagement; National Honor Society Award; NYS Council of Administrators of Music Educators Award; NYS Office of the State Comptroller Award; Our Lady of the Isle Jeanne Farnan and Maureen Johnson Memorial Scholarship; Peter Laird Vielbig Memorial Award; President’s Education Silver Award; Scott Lechmanski Memorial Award; Shelter Island Fire Department Award; Shelter Island Friends of Music Award; Shelter Island Lions Club Jack Monaghan Award; Shelter Island Players Karen Lomuscio Memorial Award; Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Joan W. Siedem Memorial Award

Marlon Huertas Maldonado

Saint Mary’s W.L. & Florence Hench Fund Award.

Johanna Kaasik

Attorney General Civic Ambassador Award; Capt. Nicolas Morehead South Ferry English Thesis Award; Chamber of Commerce Award; Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library Gillian Johnson Memorial Scholarship; Greenport Rotary Club; Mashomack Preserve Environmental Award — The Nature Conservancy; Mimi Brennan Scholarship Award for Civic Engagement; National Honor Society Award; NYS Office of the State Comptroller Award; President’s Education Gold Award; Shelter Island 10K Community Fund Award; Shelter Island Century Club Award for Community Service; Shelter Island Country Club Betty Kontje Memorial Sportsmanship Award; Shelter Island Faculty Association Award for Humanities and MST Shelter Island Faculty Association Valedictorian Award; Shelter Island Fire Department Award; Shelter Island Friends of Music Award; Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Joan W. Siedem Memorial Award; Shelter Island Reporter Journalism Award; Suffolk County Executive Public Service Award.

Charles Murray

Shelter Island ACE Hardware Vocational Education Award; Shelter Island Faculty Association Award for Achievement; Suffolk County Highway Superintendent’s Association Award.

Paulina Nava

Bucky Clark Memorial Award; Lori Hamblet Award for Kindness and Creativity; President’s Education Silver Award; Saint Mary’s :W.L. & Florence Hench Fund Award; Shelter Island Faculty Association Award for Fine Arts.

Jonathan Ortiz Poron

Saint Mary’s Benjamin Cardone Memorial Award.

Jaxson Rylott

Christopher Evangelista Memorial Scholarship Award; Friedman Family Fine Art Photography Award in Honor of Lt. Theinert; Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library; Lt. Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Scholarship Award; National Honor Society Award; Nicholas Morehead Memorial Scholarship; NYS Office of the State Comptroller Award; President’s Education Gold Award; Scott Lechmanski Memorial Award; Shelter Island 10K Community Fund Award; Shelter Island Century Club Award for Community Service; Shelter Island Faculty Association Salutatorian Award; Shelter Island Lions Club WE SERVE Scholarship Award; Shelter Island PTSA Kenneth A. Lanier Memorial Award.

Harrison Weslek

Dylan Newman Forever 5 Memorial Scholarship; Munistat Financial Services Award; National Honor Society Award; President’s Education Gold Award; Shelter Island Country Club Betty Kontje Memorial Sportsmanship Award; Shelter Island Scholarship Award; Suffolk County Association of School Business Officials Award.