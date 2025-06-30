Featured Story

Weather Service: Sunny skies for Shelter Island for the start of the work week

By Ambrose Clancy

First light at the Island Boatyard. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Today, Monday, June 30, will be a mostly sunny day with a high temperature of about 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The winds from the south at about 6 mph will be calm for the start of the work week.

Clouds will move in over Shelter Island during Monday night, according to the NWS, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

The temperature will drop to 71 degrees and the winds will stay out of the south at 6 mph.

