The Heat Was On…and so was the fun at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club

Gardiner’s Bay Country Club logo. (Credit:Reporter File Photo)

Gardiner’s BayThe temperatures were high, but the energy was even hotter at this year’s Gardiner’s Bay Country Club Women’s Member-Guest tournament.

With the theme “ParTee Like a Rock Star,” the fairways were alive with the sound of Rock & Roll and sights of leather jackets, band tees, glittering sunglasses, and big hair. Style was absolutely par for the course.

Despite the blazing summer sun, teams brought fierce competition and even fiercer outfits across 18 spirited holes. As always, the event delivered its signature blend of camaraderie, creativity, and unforgettable moments.

Who is that? None other than Charlie ‘Alice Cooper’ Marcus. (Credit: Leigh Notley)

“The costumes were absolutely amazing. Everyone really embraced their inner rock star,” said Tournament Chair Beth Carey-Hanypsiak. Beth and her team of glam rockers cycled through four different outfits over two days of fun.

The festivities kicked off last Sunday evening with a high-spirited cocktail party, where guests sipped drinks and rocked out to live music by Erich Carey. The putting green was transformed into a rock-themed mini-game: If a golfer hit one of the scattered bottles with their putt, they won it. The grand prize? A signed bottle of Fuzzy Zoeller Vodka, courtesy of The Fuzz himself. Erica Britton clinched the win with the final putt of the night, a true mic-drop moment.

The following morning, the competition ramped up and nearly blew up the sub-woofer. Here’s the full results:

Rock Flight Winners

Net: Katherine Birch, Kristin Briner, Melina Wein, Donna Emma

Gross: Nancy Leber, Carol Rubin, Barbara Wittenstein, Sung Nash

Roll Flight Winners

Net: Sarah DellaCrosse, Jackie Serruta, Autumn Oberstadt, Christina Schieve

Gross: Donna Winston, Marnie Worth, Shannon Boyle, Lesley Ray

Rock Flight Runners-Up

Net: Dorothy Doughty, Denise Dee, Pat Dicerbo, Joy Bushwell

Roll Flight Runners-Up

Net: Sarah Ward, Jody Carlson, Barbara Matas, Maki Drake

Closest to the Hole #4

Member: Sonya Neis — 9’ Guest: Barbara Matas — 5’ 9”

Closest to the Hole #11

Member: Sarah DellaCrosse — 7’ 4” Guest: Kristen Briner — 3’ 4”

Longest Drive #14

Member: Sarah DellaCrosse — 286 yds Guest: Marnie Worth — 264 yds

Costume Contest Winner — Sonya Neis

Fuzzy Zoellor Vodka Putting Contest Winner Erica Britton

Some stellar individual performances were also recorded on the golf course, not the studio floor

Roll Flight (Individual Stroke Play) — Top Gross Scores

1st Shannon Boyle — 73

2nd Maki Drake — 74

3rd Sara Roe-DellaCrosse — 75

4th Autumn Overstadt — 77

T5. Donna Winston — 78

T5. Marni Worth — 78

After the last putt dropped, players gathered for a Rockin’ Awards Luncheon prepared by Chef Sebastian, where they swapped stories, celebrated big wins, and snapped photos in front of the custom “Backstage Pass” wall, complete with a guest appearance from Charlie “Alice Cooper” Marcus.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a GBCC event without some fabulous fashion honors.

Best Costume — Sonya “Cher” Neis

Special Mention — Lynn “Joan Jett” Northland-Clements

Because at Gardiner’s Bay, when the women tee it up… They don’t just play golf. They ParTee like rock stars.