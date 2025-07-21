An endless — really — sound of summer: Police respond to numerous complaints about Mister Softee 

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

One sound of summer, which can bring joyful memories for older folks and happy anticipation for youngsters, can become nerve-wracking and disruptive of peace and quite when it’s on endless repeat.

One Island resident, who didn’t want her name used, told the Reporter, “The ice cream truck has been driving me, my family, and my neighbors crazy because it plays its annoying theme song all afternoon between the hours of about 1:30 until 5 or 6 at night.”

She noted that the Mister Softee truck drives around neighborhoods and also parks at Shell and Wades beaches, playing the song nonstop. “It’s hours at a time. It seems like a small thing, but it is just really disruptive when you’re trying to relax during your vacation or relax on the beach or pool or just enjoy your time in your house with the windows open and you just hear this song for hours and hours.”

Her concerns, along with other residents who are going a bit around the bend hearing the sound nonstop, have been heard by the Shelter Island Police Department, who took action.

We contacted Police Chief Jim Read last week who said “multiple noise complaints” had been fielded by his department. “There’s not much police can do since the ice cream truck is allowed to do their business here,” Chief Read said, “but the rule is that they can only play the song for 60 seconds as they drive up and down the beach.”

He agreed that residents and visitors treasure the peace of an Island summer, and so last weekend, the Police Department “spoke directly with the local owner of the Mister Softee truck,” the chief said. “He has agreed to our recommendation that the music will only play while the vehicle is in motion. When the truck stops to serve ice cream — whether along roadways or at our town beaches — the music will be turned off until the truck begins to move again.”

The chief said he was appreciative of the owner’s cooperation and said that officers will continue to monitor the situation “to ensure this understanding is honored. We’re hopeful that this adjustment will strike a better balance between supporting local business and preserving the quiet character of our community.”