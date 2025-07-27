Battle over building new docks on Shelter Island’s waterfront

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Two pending applications for docks for use by Bluff Avenue residents were on Monday night’s Town Board agenda for public hearings.

One, on Chad Pike’s application for a dock for his property at 6 Bluff Avenue was something of a repeat of many arguments against its construction, with a few arguing it should be allowed.

The second was Robert Malin’s application for a similar dock for his property at 10 Bluff Avenue. His hearing — the last of what was originally 11 slated Monday night — was adjourned as the clock showed almost five-and-a-half hours for the meeting. Mr. Malin’s hearing will be rescheduled with two others that were rescheduled earlier in the evening.

Josh Sapan, of 16 Clinton Avenue, previously got approval for his current dock that many said posed the same potential problems of the Pike application, which are concerns that active wave action in the area could destroy property and endanger swimmers or those walking near the water.

A team involved with the project spent about 45 minutes arguing their case for the dock.

Attorney John Armentaro of the law firm Farrell Fritz, made the case why people with waterfront properties had a right to access the water and cited case law he said doesn’t allow a municipality to intrude on those rights without strong reasons.

He and others acknowledged that they heard neighbors’ concerns about safety, but argued the structure was designed to avoid dangers. Contractor Jack Costello of Costello Marine said he asked Mr. Sapan if he had encountered any problems with his dock. He said there have been no problems, Mr. Costello said.

Kelly Risotto of Land Use Ecological Analysts outlined the ways in which she said Mr. Pike’s dock meets the Shelter Island Town Code. Property manager Brian Morehead talked about his efforts to handle boats on moorings and how much more difficult they are to handle rather than being docked.

Others in the meeting room, or on Zoom, or by letter to the Town Board, reiterated concerns about dangers. Lily Hoffman, who served on the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Board, called building in the proposed area “a recipe for disaster.” It would pose a risk to anyone walking the shoreline, she said.

Tim Purtell said he and his niece own property in the area and already have docks on both sides of his property. “What about our rights?” he asked.

Andrew Chapman said the dock would be unsafe with large, unpredictable wakes created by boats in the area.

Stella Lagudis, General Manager of the Heights Property Owners Corporation, called the location of the dock “a bad spot.” She told the Town Board members they have an obligation to protect residents.

Conversely, Ben Austin said the dock would make the area safer.

The hearing was adjourned to Sept. 8.