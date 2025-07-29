Air Quality Health Advisory for Wednesday, July 30, 2025

A heat wave has gripped the Island this week. (Reporter file) Reporter file)

From the The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

Pollutant of concern: Ozone

Residents advised to reduce environmental health risks

The New York State DEC has issued an air quality health advisory for tomorrow, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, for the following regions: Long Island Region, and the Metropolitan New York City Region.

The pollutant of concern is ozone.

Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott advises that all residents, especially young children, seniors, those who exercise outdoors, and those with pre-existing respiratory or heart problems, limit strenuous outdoor activity. Ozone levels are often elevated after noon through early evening on hot, sunny days. If you experience eye, nose and throat irritation, shortness of breath, chest pain contact your medical provider.

Ozone is the principal component of the mixture of air pollutants known as “smog” that is produced from the action of sunlight on air contaminants from automobile exhausts and other sources. Ozone levels are most likely to be elevated after noon through early evening on hot, sunny days.

Information about ozone and health is available on the New York State Department of Health Website at:

http://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/outdoors/air/ozone.htm

For more information about air pollution and tips for reducing your risks from pollutants, visit “Fossil Fuels” on our Cancer Prevention and Health Promotion page.

Air Quality Forecasts are available on the Department of Environmental Conservation website at :

http://www.dec.ny.gov/cfmx/extapps/aqi/aqi_forecast.cfm

For the air quality index in your area, visit www.AirNow.gov.