Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers, Aug. 9, 2025
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated May 29, 2025.
Dering Harbor (11965)
• Doxapatre LLC to LGNG LLC, 6 Dering Woods Road (701-1-3-21.003) (V) $1,000,000
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
• Estate of Jack Josephson to Town of Shelter Island, 7 South Cartwright Road (700-15-4-135) (R) $3,900,000
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• West Corp to Ford Kimmel, 133 Trout Brook Lane (600-85-2-95.038) (R) $810,000
Ewards Avenue (600-117-2-8.004) (V) $14,757,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Joan Wetzel Trust to Deborah Wetzel, 4635 Pequash Avenue (1000-137-4-6) (R) $863,000
EAST MARION (11939)
• Glynis Berry & Hideaki Ariizumi to Mary McLoughlin, 1410 Trumans Path (1000-31-12-11) (R) $735,000
• Kiki Siopis to George Georgiades, 1200 Rocky Point Road (1000-31-2-18) (R) $115,000
JAMESPORT (11947)
• Brian & Joanne Cosgrove to Marstoria Property Management LLC, 938 Sound Shore Road (600-8-1-37) (R) $1,675,000
• Estate of Joseph Terriaca to William & Shannon Hatzichristos, 26 Seacove Lane (600-89-2-52.015) (R) $975,000
LAUREL (11948)
• Barbara Wheaton to Shana Kaplanov & Dylan Borgman, 2075 Main Road (600-48-3-18) (R) $825,000
NEW SUFFOLK (11956)
• Avelno LLC to Jeremy Skule, 650 Old Harbor Road (1000-117-5-7) (R) $1,940,000
ORIENT (11957)
• Marjorie Faltin to Aristides & Annamaria Papadakos, 1150 Greenway East (1000-15-2-10) (R) $695,000
PECONIC (11958)
• Jason Graves to Carl & Jennifer Spana, 555 Fassbender Avenue (1000-67-6-4.001) (R) $975,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Carol Smith to Bilal Altintoprak, 1075 Lower Road (1000-69-5-14) (V) $1,550,000
• Estate of Carol Conroy to Victoria & Thomas Lambertsen, 380 Gin Lane (1000-88-3-6) (R) $999,000
• Alfano Family Trust to 800 Corey Creek Lane LLC, 800 Corey Creek Lane (1000-78-4-12) (V) $500,000
• Estate of Phaedra Savas to Cassandra Nash, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 2A (1000-63.01-1-6) (R) $521,700
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)