I/A septic system grants for Shelter Island businesses proposed

Flowers grow alongside a state-of-the-art nitrogen-reducing septic system on a Midway Road property.(Courtesy Photo)

Should Shelter Island officials explore a way to provide grants to commercial businesses to assist them in installing innovative/alternative (I/A) septic systems?

It was a subject briefly discussed at Tuesday’s Town Board work session. The question had been posed in the past when the Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board asked the Town Board if it wanted to consider the idea.

At the time, Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams said she had suggested the WQI do more homework and flesh out what would be involved.

Certainly systems serving commercial businesses would be more expensive, the supervisor noted at the time, but also asked what kind of wastes the systems would be treating, and what would the cost be for installations. That’s as far as the discussion went at the time.

The use of grant money for businesses would require a public hearing, Ms. Brach-Williams added.

Councilman Gordon Gooding said he thought it would be a good idea to encourage those installations.

As part of its upgrades, The Pridwin installed I/A systems; organizations such as the Perlman Music Program have included I/A systems in upgrades to its campus. But whether or when a fuller discussion might occur remains unclear.

MALIN DOCK

Heights Property Owners Corporation General Manager Stella Lagudis took issue with Monday night’s Town Board action to postpone a public hearing on the dock application from Robert Malin of 10 Bluff Avenue.

Ms. Lagudis spoke out at Tuesday’s Town Board work session to let the Board know she objected on behalf of HPOC members to allow the process of consideration to continue instead of shutting it down. Then, the process of filing a complete application, with a plan for a stairway from the beach to the dock along with a wetlands application, could start from the beginning.

The Waterways Management Advisory Board saw the incomplete dock application, lacking the stair plan, three times, and the Town Board has spent more time on the incomplete application.

“Why not start both applications at the same time with complete data?” Ms. Lagudis said.

The concerns Ms. Lagudis has about the application relate to wave action, currents, boat traffic and the safety of swimmers at the beach club. She noted WMAC members have said the location is a bad spot for a dock. When the committee did vote, the result was split, lacking any clear directive for the Town Board to act.

Because Ms. Lagudis’ comments came when the public hearing was adjourned, they will not be included in the record, when the public hearing is reconvened, Ms. Brach-Williams said.

THANKS AND PRAISE

The attorney who has been guiding the Town Board since January has, at least for the time being, concluded his work on Shelter Island. Steven Leventhal told the Town Board at the conclusion of its work session Tuesday it has been “a great experience for me.”

Board members praised his work, with all thanking him profusely Tuesday for his guidance in the past eight months.

Mr. Leventhal said he considers himself a friend to Shelter Island and said he would be pleased to serve as a resource to the Town Board whenever he’s needed.

He added that Board members, other Town employees and committee members with whom he has worked during his brief tenure, have all been excellent.

“This board is able to disagree with being disagreeable,” Mr. Leventhal said.