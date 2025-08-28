Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate transfers: Aug. 28, 2025

(Credit: Reporter file)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated June 20, 2025.

SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965)

• Philip Davies to Slater Little Ram LLC, Little Ram Island Drive (700-9-3-35) (V) $35,000

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• William & Patricia Burns to 710 PD Main Holdings LLC, 710 Main Road (600-67-2-24) (V) $462,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• First Baptist Church of Cutchogue to 34892 County Road 48 LLC, 15945 County Road 48 (1000-101-1-14.005) (C) $975,000

• Estate of Katherine Case to Carol McMahon, 305 Case Road (1000-116-2-19) (V) $650,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Claire Dowling to Sandra Kaul, 1055 Shipyard Lane (1000-38-1-11) (R) $650,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Clayton Sauer to Jonathan Rodnon, 12 Oyster Point (1001-7.01-1-12) (R) $1,149,000

• Brian & Lucy O’Leary to Brian O’Hanlon & Michele Murray-O’Hanlon, 64230 North Road (1000-40-3-3.002) (R) $1,059,675

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Red’s Adventures LLC to Daniel & Linda DeMarco, 101 Pier Avenue (600-8-3-1.023) (R) $1,890,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• LeStrange 960 Wills Creek Drive Trust to Braughm Ricke, 960 Willis Creek Drive (1000-123-10-1) (R) $4,800,000

• Wyandanch Real Estate Corp to Scott & Cara Turano, 4060 Ole Jule Lane (1000-122-4-26.002) (R) $2,275,000

• Irene Kalogeras to Louie Gatanas, 700 Sound Beach Drive (1000-99-1-10.001) (R) $999,999

• Estate of Olga Hallinan to Lemonaid Home LLC, (1000-100-1-7) (R) $930,000

• Dalton Studios LLC to Mackenzie Needham & Kevin Herrera, 1975 Cox Neck Road (1000-113-7-14) (R) $700,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Hillary Sanchez to Mari Fahrbach, 85 Windflower Lane (600-43-5-16) (R) $760,000

• Propflip LLC to Meryl Altuch, 110 Promenade Drive (600-46-1-36.005) (R) $725,000

• Trisha Alberts-Pearson to Selena Remkus, 22 Haverton Court (600-82.05-3-38) (R) $660,000

• Glenn Meyer to Diana Munozcarpio & Eugenio Bueno, 424 Marcy Avenue (600-123-2-19) (R) $605,000

• Robin Lowry to Xiang Gan & Linzhen Chen, 2104 Cedar Path (600-18.01-3-130) (R) $570,000

• Gary Senft to Jonathan Offerman, 203 Bayberry Path (600-18.01-2-11) (R) $530,000

• 271 Riv LLC to Katonya Trent, 271 Howell Avenue (600-127-4-44) (R) $528,000

• Leigh & Bonnie Young to Sulmy Perez & Francisco Arias, 294 Elton Street (600-126-3-20) (R) $499,000

• Enoc & Lilia Salcedo to Jose Lizama & Olga Flores, 23 Oakland Drive West (600-65-4-2) (R) $490,000

• Kathy Fibkins to Linda Vaccaro, 65 Saddle Lakes Drive (600-82.01-1-65) (R) $439,000

• David Foltz to Louis Vecchia, 79 Tyler Drive (600-64-1-6.036) (V) $150,000

• David Foltz to Louis Vecchia, 77 Tyler Drive (600-64-1-6.037) (V) $150,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Pamela & Thomas Petrosino to 6 Tuts Lane LLC, 6 Tuts Lane (600-92-5-16) (R) $2,810,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Azaz LLC to Arc Light 1890 LLC, 800 Lighthouse Road (1000-51-2-2.005) (R) $2,350,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)