Shelter Island Reporter Obituary: William Horn Jr.

William “Bill” Horn Jr., age 69, passed away surrounded by his family on June 2, 2025.

Bill grew up in Sag Harbor, where he built a landscaping business and raised two children, Tyler and Lea. Later in life, he settled on Shelter Island with his beloved life partner, Liz Curtin.

Bill lived a humble life but his world was rich with love, nature, and music. A steady and generous presence, he was known for his big loving hugs, long conversations of wisdom, and unwavering pride in his family. He found joy in the little things — gardening, caring for wildlife, sharing stories about music and history, and being a devoted father and grandfather. His legacy of warmth and endless love will live on through those who knew him.

Bill’s passion for music and baseball was truly contagious. His home was never without the sound of music such as Bob Dylan, and no Yankee game went unwatched. Whenever someone got a base hit or a home run, the whole neighborhood could hear his lively excitement.

Whether cheering from his living room or coaching Little League with his son, he led with his whole heart in everything he did. Bill’s spirit was relaxed but full of life, and his steady presence will be deeply missed.

A celebration of his life will be held on Sept. 20 just after what would have been his 70th birthday, to gather all who loved him and honor the beautiful life he lived.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.