Shelter Island Police Department blotter: April 29, 2026

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Jaime R. Prieto Sisalima of Hampton Bays received a summons on April 17 on South Ferry Road for having visibility distorted broken window glass.

Matthew R. Minikel of Milltown, N.J. was ticketed on Ram Island Drive on April 19 for speed in zone, 52 mph in a 35-mph zone.

On April 20, Edward T. Bozaan of Shelter Island received summonses for failure to stop at a stop sign on Manwaring Road and using a cellphone while driving.

Oscar O. Dias Lopez was ticketed for no safety chain on April 20 on West Neck Road.

Juan Ramirez Vega was ticketed on April 21 for speed in zone on West Neck Road, 55 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Ronald J. Johnston of Moriches received a summons on April 21 for speed in zone, 45 mph in a 25-mph zone on New York Avenue.

ACCIDENT

On April 23, a driver was southbound on North Ferry Road when a deer struck his car in front of Piccozzi’s gas station, causing damage greater than $1,000 and no injuries.

OTHER REPORTS

On April 17, a caller reported an individual pretending to be a building inspector seeking access to a Ram Island property where she is a caretaker. When asked to produce ID, he declined and was asked to leave.

A person shared concerns with police on April 18 about an auction scheduled on her property; she was referred to the Town Social Worker and Long Island Legal Services.

A trailer parked in the roadway in Hay Beach without cones was reported on April 17. An officer placed cones to warn motorists of the hazard. A truck parked unsafely on Ram Island was reported on the 18th; an officer advised the owner to deploy cones.

A large truck hauling trees damaged a low-hanging wire in West Neck on April 18. An officer advised the driver of height requirements, removed the wire from the roadway and notified Optimum. Possibly malfunctioning wires were reported to PSEG on the 20th. Police responded to low hanging wires in Hay Beach on April 21; apparently the wires had been struck by a vehicle blocking the roadway. Verizon was notified and responded.

Officers investigated a report of an unknown subject with a flashlight walking inside an unfinished building on April 21 at 10 p.m. The area was canvassed with negative results; extra patrols will be conducted. A complainant reported an attempted real estate scam in Silver Beach on April 21. Damage to a private road sign in Westmoreland was reported on April 23.

Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center on April 17 and 20; radar enforcement in the Heights on the 20th and 21st. Cannabis recognition training was performed on April 20.

In other reports: police conducted school crossings; responded to 911 calls; and completed annual pistol qualification.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

Sick geese were reported in Westmoreland on April 17. The Animal Control Officer found a healthy nesting pair. Responding to a report April 18 of ospreys building a nest on a West Neck dock, the ACO pushed the branches into the water. There were no eggs and the site was not safe for ospreys. A similar nest was removed on the 22nd.

A dog in distress was reported on the 19th, probably from ingesting something toxic; the ACO said it was stable and recommended going to the vet if not resolved by morning. The ACO collected a dead goose in Cartwright on April 20 and one in Silver Beach on April 21 and reported them to NY State Department of Environmental Conservation. Responding to a report of a sick raccoon on a bulkhead in South Ferry Hills, the ACO found a healthy raccoon with abrasions on its back; it subsequently swam away. The ACO assisted with returning dogs at large to their owners.

ALARMS

A living room motion alarm was activated in Silver Beach on April 17. An officer investigated and found no signs of criminal activity and advised the owner. A residential door alarm was reported in Hay Beach on that date. An officer found a door ajar but no sign of criminal activity.

A smoke alarm was activated in the Center on April 18, believed caused by a restaurant patron vaping in a bathroom. Shelter Island Fire Department responded and Chief Pelletier declared no emergency. A dining room smoke alarm in the Center was activated on April 20 due to a maintenance test; SIFD was notified.

A fire alarm was activated by staff cooking in the Pridwin on April 20. A garage door activation in Ram Island on April 20 was investigated by an officer who found no signs of criminal activity. A residential alarm activation on April 21 in the Center was accidental. A malfunction caused a silent panic alarm activation in Silver Beach on April 22. A pendant activation in Hilo on the 22nd was accidental. An alarm in the Center on that date was accidental.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on April 18 and 22. Two persons were transported to Southampton Hospital for treatment.