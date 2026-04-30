School Street purchase remains controversial: 3-1 vote allows use of general fund money  

The house on School Street that the town acquired at an auction sale. (Credit: Mary Ellen McGayhey)

Over strong objections from Councilman Albert Dickson, the Town Board Monday night passed a resolution to provide money from the general fund for the $791,000 purchase of property at 2 School Street.

Mr. Dickson said he wanted the purchase to be paid from the Community Housing Fund, since he believes the only use of the property is for affordable housing.

Among other possible uses that have been considered are a new FIT Center for the Town so it could cease using the school property for a public gym and/or moving the Senior Center from the Medical Building basement.

The purchase has been controversial, with some who considered bidding on the property with little public notice saying the sale should not have happened. But Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams said the decision was made because the Town has exhausted its ownership of properties for a number of future needs.

The supervisor said it is her intention to take the money from the Community Housing Fund if it is determined the property will be used for housing. But she wanted to cover the purchase for the moment with general fund money. And if housing is not the eventual use of the property, the bond anticipation note would be used to cover the purchase.

Members of the Community Housing Board have been eyeing the Community Housing Fund money for other purposes, but may see the approximately $1.6 million in the fund eaten up by the purchase.

The Town acquired the property at auction but the deal has not yet closed and access to the inside of the house has not yet been allowed. It will take a full inspection and further discussion to decide the best use of the property, the supervisor said.

Town Attorney Thomas Crouch has said the Town is awaiting paperwork to close the deal. There was no update on how long it might be until a closing is scheduled.