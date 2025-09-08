Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Clifford William “Skip” Tuttle

A lifelong Shelter Islander, Skip was born on June 14, 1939 at Southampton Hospital to Florence Clark Tuttle and Maurice Joshua Tuttle Jr., and died on Aug. 23, 2025 at Greystone Farm in Salem, N.H.

Skip Tuttle, heading out on the morning of the opening day of the 2018 scallop season. (Credit: Beverlea Walz)

Skip was a member of the South Ferry Clark family. He grew up on the Island and graduated from high school here in 1957. One of Skip’s favorite high school memories was how he beat future Red Sox Hall of Famer Carl (Yaz) Yastrzemski for the basketball high-scoring championship. He told that story often, but always added that the next year, Yaz beat him.

Following graduation he attended Utica Junior College for a year and continued his education in Coral Gables, Fla. In 1959, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps.

After serving his country, Skip returned to the Island. He held a number of jobs and learned different trades and skills, which served him well when he took over his father’s Smith’s Cove fishing and rowboat business.

Later that became Shelter Island Marina and Fishing Station, a popular and welcoming spot for Islanders and visitors alike, until it closed in 1999.

In addition to being a member of the American Legion Mitchell Post 281, Skip was a dedicated member of the Shelter Island Fire Department for 50 years, retiring in 2025.

Skip leaves behind his brother, Maurice “Tut” Tuttle and his wife, Jacqueline Pell Tuttle; niece Jill and her husband, Jim Albiani; great-nieces Julie Albiani and her husband, Kevin Murphy and Betsy Albiani and her wife, Abby; and great-nephew, David Albiani. In addition to Shelter Island cousins Cliff Clark and his wife, Tish; and Bill Clark and his wife, Dale; Skip leaves behind numerous family members and friends far and wide who mourn his loss.

A Celebration of Life for Skip is being planned, with a date to be announced.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Skip’s honor may do so to the Shelter Island Fire Department, PO Box 613, Shelter Island, 11964, or the American Legion, Mitchell Post 281, PO Box 852, Shelter Island, NY 11964.