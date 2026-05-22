The Afloat Column: Winds of Change

Benjamin Dyett is Commodore of the Shelter Island Yacht Club. (Courtesy photo)

Every so often the house committee at the Shelter Island Yacht Club (SIYC) refreshes the furniture in its various rooms. If they are planning on doing that for the 2026 season they might want to consider placing a really large hat rack near the door.

That would be because the 75th commodore of the Club, founded in 1886, wears so many different ones.

The hat list includes husband of 35 years, father, corporate and real estate lawyer, start-up business entrepreneur, adviser to prominent business leaders and their companies (as founder, funder, and executive), and an initial founder of the Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. Now he’s a Town councilman. Looking back on his career, Benjamin Dyett observed, “I have always tried to be at the epicenter where business and imagination meet.”

On the water, Benjamin is an avid Etchell’s racer, cruising sailor (numerous voyages to Maine), and power boat lover. Helming his Chris Craft speedster with family and friends aboard is one of his true joys.

Benjamin and his wife Rosemarie have immersed themselves in Island life since arriving here in the 1990’s.

When one is made commodore, it’s always the result of tireless volunteering on the Club’s various committees, a signal to the Club’s flag officers and trustees that this individual cares about the club and is willing to donate time and energy to its improvement. It’s a long process and one that requires real skills in navigation — not the on-the-water kind but one of assessing the different hopes and dreams of the club’s members. Creating successful strategies that improve the numerous moving parts of the SIYC’s operation requires serious people skills.

Vice Commodore Edward Carey had this to say about those skills: “Benjamin Dyett is not only one of my closest friends and a fellow shipmate, but also a colleague as a flag officer of the SIYC and a true innovator.”

Town Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams who sits on the Town Board with him added, “I enjoy working with Benjamin. He’s been a good Board member. He stays true to his beliefs and considers all information and perspectives before deciding what he thinks is the best path forward for the Town and its constituents.”

In his role as Club officer, he has made it a priority to build deeper connections with the communities to which the club is connected. Last year he helped establish a program that saw 25 local kids sail in the youth programs in August. He plans on expanding that program.

Seven years ago, he established a SIYC link with Hudson River Community Sailing, a NYC program that, among other activities brings inner-city kids to the junior sailing program. That initiative is now expanding to the North Fork.

Closer to home, Benjamin said, “Once again the Club is honored to host the annual awards/recognition dinner for EMS workers. We love participating in Island traditions.”

Another priority is preparing the club’s infrastructure to meet the challenges of climate change. Just as the ferries have modified their docks to accommodate rising sea levels, the club must plan for ever higher tides and more destruction from storms and hurricanes. Here Benjamin’s real estate savvy will come into play.

“This is a long-term challenge that will impact us and the rest of the Island,” he said. “SIYC is lucky to have an extreme amount of architectural and engineering expertise within its membership.”

The headline of this column is “Winds of Change,” and it must be acknowledged that the direction of one of those winds is a profound one. Benjamin Dyett is the first Black Commodore in the Club’s 140-year history. Within sight of the SIYC is a waterway leading to Sylvester Manor, where Black people were once enslaved. There is a fresh wind blowing and both Benjamin and the SIYC are grateful it is at their backs.

A note from Commodore Dyett: I am delighted to share the news that Scott Kaufman, Commodore John Sommi, and Jay Cross all made us proud at the 2026 Etchells World Championship in San Diego over the last few days, finishing 2nd, 3rd, and 7th, respectively. These were hard-fought placements in a field of some of the best sailors in the world. Simply an amazing result.