Information on grants for nitrogen-reducing septic system

If you could reduce the nitrogen content in your drinking water by as much as 70% at little or no cost to you, would you?

The Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board hosted Peconic Estuary Partnership’s Water Quality Outreach Specialist Rachel Friedman at its Sept. 4 meeting to offer a solution for many Islanders about their drinking water.

In an effort to stimulate interest throughout Suffolk County to improve drinking water quality, there are now increased grants from the County, State and Town that can pay most, and possibly all, of the cost of upgrading to an I/A Innovative/Alternative system.

Nor do homeowners have to be concerned with the being taxed on the grant money received. The money goes directly to the installer as the battle over taxing those grants to property owners was fought and won several years ago.

Suffolk County grants are at $15,000, plus an additional $5,000 available to low- and middle-income property owners. New York State will contribute $10,000 more to qualified applicants who agree to upgrade to I/A systems. Shelter Island will add up to $16,000 as its base grant, plus another $4,000 if installation of the new septic system requires a new well.

There are also low-interest loans available to close gaps, Ms. Friedman said.

She told those in the meeting room and on Zoom that they have an opportunity to lead, then tell their neighbors, pointing out how important it is in converting to an I/A, since properties in any given area are affected by toxins that could affect groundwater and the aquifer, even if one neighbor converts to the improved system, but others don’t take action.

Ms. Friedman speculated that conversions at some point are likely to be mandated. She also stressed the importance for property owners to have their water tested so they have actual data about whether their drinking water is safe.

The question arose about the future of grants to commercial operations. It was a brief discussion, with agreement that commercial business operators should be part of the discussion on whether grants would be an incentive to them to upgrade septics.

Currently, commercial businesses are ineligible for the grants homeowners can receive.